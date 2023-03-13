Georgia women to face Florida State in first round of NCAA Tournament

Georgia, which is coached by Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, has been to 20 Sweet 16s, 11 Elite Eights and five Final Fours. UGA is looking for its first Sweet 16 since 2013.

The Bulldogs have won eight of their last 11 games entering the NCAA Tournament, with their losses coming to No. 1 South Carolina and No. 3 LSU.

Led by All-SEC and All-Defensive Team member Diamond Battles, Georgia finished tied for fifth in the SEC standings after being ninth in the preseason poll.

Abrahamson-Henderson’s teams have made 12 NCAA Tournament appearances in her 18 seasons as head coach. Her squads have made 10 consecutive postseason appearances.

The top seeds are South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford and Virginia Tech.

Sweet 16 weekend brings a twist this year for the women’s teams: There will be two regional sites instead of four: Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle each will host eight teams. The Final Four is in Dallas on March 31, and the championship game is two days later on April 2.