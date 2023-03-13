Georgia women to face Florida State in first round of NCAA Tournament

The 10th-seeded Georgia women’s basketball team will square off Friday in Iowa City, Iowa, against seventh-seeded Florida State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Bulldogs (21-11) were assigned to the Seattle Region.
Joining Georgia in its part of the Seattle Region are second-seeded Iowa and 15th-seeded Southeastern Louisiana. The winners of those games will meet Sunday.
The Bulldogs are 8-0 against the Seminoles. The teams last played in the NCAA Tournament in 2011.
This is Georgia’s 36th trip to the NCAA Tournament in 41 years, tying Stanford for the second-most NCAA bids among Division I schools. The Bulldogs are fifth in NCAA Tournament games played (92) and seventh in tournament wins (58).
Georgia, which is coached by Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, has been to 20 Sweet 16s, 11 Elite Eights and five Final Fours. UGA is looking for its first Sweet 16 since 2013.
The Bulldogs have won eight of their last 11 games entering the NCAA Tournament, with their losses coming to No. 1 South Carolina and No. 3 LSU.
Led by All-SEC and All-Defensive Team member Diamond Battles, Georgia finished tied for fifth in the SEC standings after being ninth in the preseason poll.
Abrahamson-Henderson’s teams have made 12 NCAA Tournament appearances in her 18 seasons as head coach. Her squads have made 10 consecutive postseason appearances.
The top seeds are South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford and Virginia Tech.
Sweet 16 weekend brings a twist this year for the women’s teams: There will be two regional sites instead of four: Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle each will host eight teams. The Final Four is in Dallas on March 31, and the championship game is two days later on April 2.
