Texas has been reprimanded for the actions of its fans on Saturday, as the SEC announced a $250,000 fine among other penalties.

In the third quarter of Saturday’s game, Texas fans tossed trash onto the field to voice their displeasure at an officiating decision.

“The throwing of debris and resulting interruption of play that took place Saturday night cannot be part of any SEC event,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “The SEC is assigned responsibility by its membership to enforce its sportsmanship and game management policies and these actions are consistent with that oversight responsibility, including the financial penalty and mandated reviews.”