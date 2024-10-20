AUSTIN, Texas — Texas fans experienced a swing in emotions in the third quarter of the game against Georgia after Carson Beck threw an interception, with Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron returning it inside the Georgia 9-yard line.

The play was negated by a pass interference call, which gave a first down to Georgia. The officials announced the penalty and the Georgia offense took the field.

Texas fans showed their displeasure at the call by throwing trash onto the field.

As the trash was being cleaned up, the play ended up being overturned by the officials, saying there was no defensive pass interference. Georgia coach Kirby Smart was visibly upset by the officials’ reversal.

Texas then took the short field and turned it into a touchdown, shrinking the deficit to 23-15 on a 17-yard touchdown pass by Quinn Ewers.

