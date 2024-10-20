Breaking: Atlanta United gets all the results, advances to MLS playoffs
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts to a play during the second quarter at Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Austin, Tx. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts to a play during the second quarter at Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Austin, Tx. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Connor Riley
22 minutes ago

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas fans experienced a swing in emotions in the third quarter of the game against Georgia after Carson Beck threw an interception, with Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron returning it inside the Georgia 9-yard line.

The play was negated by a pass interference call, which gave a first down to Georgia. The officials announced the penalty and the Georgia offense took the field.

Texas fans showed their displeasure at the call by throwing trash onto the field.

As the trash was being cleaned up, the play ended up being overturned by the officials, saying there was no defensive pass interference. Georgia coach Kirby Smart was visibly upset by the officials’ reversal.

Texas then took the short field and turned it into a touchdown, shrinking the deficit to 23-15 on a 17-yard touchdown pass by Quinn Ewers.

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season.

