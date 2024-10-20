Breaking: After defeating Texas, Georgia moves up three spots in the latest AP Top 25 ranking
Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) celebrates after their 30-15 win against Texas at Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Austin, Tx. (Jason Getz / AJC)

After defeating previously top-ranked Texas, Georgia football moved from No. 5 to No. 2 in the newest AP Top 25.

Undefeated Oregon, coached by former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, claimed the No. 1 spot while Texas dropped to No. 5.

AP Top 25 (Week 9)

  1. Oregon
  2. Georgia
  3. Penn State
  4. Ohio State
  5. Texas
  6. Miami
  7. Tennessee
  8. LSU
  9. Clemson
  10. Iowa State
  11. BYU
  12. Notre Dame
  13. Indiana
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Alabama
  16. Kansas State
  17. Boise State
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Pittsburgh
  20. Illinois
  21. Missouri
  22. SMU
  23. Army
  24. Navy
  25. Vanderbilt

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

No. 1 goes down: Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) celebrates after the Bulldogs' 30-15 victory over the Texas Longhorns Saturday in Austin, Tx. (Jason Getz/AJC)

