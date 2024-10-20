After defeating previously top-ranked Texas, Georgia football moved from No. 5 to No. 2 in the newest AP Top 25.
Undefeated Oregon, coached by former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, claimed the No. 1 spot while Texas dropped to No. 5.
AP Top 25 (Week 9)
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Miami
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Kansas State
- Boise State
- Ole Miss
- Pittsburgh
- Illinois
- Missouri
- SMU
- Army
- Navy
- Vanderbilt
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
