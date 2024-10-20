SEC releases statement on penalty reversal, fans trashing field during Georgia-Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The SEC issued an official statement on the controversial non-penalty call in the third quarter of Georgia’s game against Texas.
“With 3:12 to play in the third quarter of the Georgia at Texas game, Texas intercepted a pass at the Texas 46-yard line and returned it to the Texas 9 yard line,” the league said in a statement. " Texas was flagged for committing defensive pass interference on the play which resulted in Georgia maintaining the ball with a first down.
“The game officials gathered to discuss the play, which is permitted to ensure the proper penalty is enforced, at which time the calling official reported that he erred, and a foul should not have been called for defensive pass interference. Consequently, Texas was awarded the ball at the Texas 9-yard line.
“While the original evaluation and assessment of the penalty was not properly executed, it is unacceptable to have debris thrown on the field at any time.The disruption of the game due to debris being thrown onto the field will be reviewed by the Conference office related to SEC sportsmanship policies and procedures.”
The timing of the penalty reversal left Georgia coach Kirby Smart visibly upset on the sideline.
“I will say that now we’ve set a precedent that if you throw a bunch of stuff on the field and endanger athletes, that you’ve got a chance to get your call reversed,” Smart said postgame. “And that’s unfortunate, because to me, that’s dangerous. That’s not what we want. That’s not criticizing officials. That’s what happened.”
Georgia won the game 30-15, moving to 6-1 on the season. The Bulldogs next face Florida on Nov. 2.
