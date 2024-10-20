SEC releases statement on penalty reversal, fans trashing field during Georgia-Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The SEC issued an official statement on the controversial non-penalty call in the third quarter of Georgia’s game against Texas.

“With 3:12 to play in the third quarter of the Georgia at Texas game, Texas intercepted a pass at the Texas 46-yard line and returned it to the Texas 9 yard line,” the league said in a statement. " Texas was flagged for committing defensive pass interference on the play which resulted in Georgia maintaining the ball with a first down.

“The game officials gathered to discuss the play, which is permitted to ensure the proper penalty is enforced, at which time the calling official reported that he erred, and a foul should not have been called for defensive pass interference. Consequently, Texas was awarded the ball at the Texas 9-yard line.