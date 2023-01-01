Stroud heating up

A costly mistake from Bennett has the Bulldogs trailing Ohio State 21-7.
On the first play of Georgia’s possession, Bennett threw an interception directly at Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers (a Blessed Trinity product), and the Buckeyes immediately capitalized. It looked like Bennett’s foot may have slipped on the throw.
Stroud scrambles and finds Harrison Jr. in the end zone. Stroud is already up to 154 passing yards (10-for-12) and two touchdowns.
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com
