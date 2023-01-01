ajc logo
Stroud heating up

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A costly mistake from Bennett has the Bulldogs trailing Ohio State 21-7.

On the first play of Georgia’s possession, Bennett threw an interception directly at Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers (a Blessed Trinity product), and the Buckeyes immediately capitalized. It looked like Bennett’s foot may have slipped on the throw.

Stroud scrambles and finds Harrison Jr. in the end zone. Stroud is already up to 154 passing yards (10-for-12) and two touchdowns.

School funding formula back on the minds of Georgia lawmakers
Ladd McConkey returns for Georgia in Peach Bowl; Amarius Mims gets first start
14m ago
I need more coffee to keep up with this game
20m ago
First Georgia lead of the game lasts 55 seconds
31m ago
