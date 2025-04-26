Packers select ex-Georgia Bulldog Warren Brinson in NFL draft

Selection: Sixth round (No. 198 overall), Green Bay Packers
Position: Defensive tackle
Height, weight: 6-foot-5, 315 pounds
Class: Senior
Hometown: Savannah
Notable: Played in 59 games during his college career, making eight career starts. … Had 71 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and six sacks. … Two-time national champion.
