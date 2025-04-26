Georgia Bulldogs
Packers select ex-Georgia Bulldog Warren Brinson in NFL draft

Defensive tackle played in 59 games during his college career.
Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson runs a drill during the school’s NFL pro day at the University of Georgia indoor practice facility on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By AJC Sports
45 minutes ago

Selection: Sixth round (No. 198 overall), Green Bay Packers

Position: Defensive tackle

Height, weight: 6-foot-5, 315 pounds

Class: Senior

Hometown: Savannah

Notable: Played in 59 games during his college career, making eight career starts. … Had 71 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and six sacks. … Two-time national champion.

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.