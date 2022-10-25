No. 1 Georgia could really use Jalen Carter against Gators

Georgia could really use Carter this week. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound junior from Apopka, Fla., is the ultimate run stuffer and inside force for the Bulldogs’ defense. And while Florida does not do many things well on offense, it runs the football better than any team Georgia has faced so far.

The Gators are No. 1 in FBS with an average 6.4 yards per carry. If they maintain that pace for the rest of the season, it would break the school record established in 2008 (5.9). Florida boasts three of the top four rushers in the SEC in yards per carry in running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (7.2), quarterback Anthony Richardson (7.1) and running back Trevor Etienne (6.3).

Georgia has been no slouch against the run even with Carter sidelined. With juniors Zion Logue and Nazir Stackhouse manning the middle on rush downs, and freshman Bear Alexander on passing down, the Bulldogs lead the SEC and are ranked fourth in FBS against the run. They’re giving up 83.4 yards per game and 3.3 yards per attempt.

But those numbers actually are a downgrade from last season. At this point in 2021, Georgia was giving up 2.2 yards per carry and 64 rushing yards a game.

Carter’s return could restore some order in that regard, but there’s no guarantee he would be back to his old self.

“You know, he’s a phenomenal player. I think you can look at the history there and see that,” Smart said. “How does (his absence) affect you? You know, it affects your depth more than anything. But it’s not like he’s a one-trick pony. I mean, he can really pass-rush well, too. He can play the run, he’s disruptive. So, you know, it affects everything because he’s a really phenomenal player, and you’d like to have him out there.”

Based on his time out of the lineup, Carter’s injury was at least a Grade 2 or 3 MCL sprain. According to online medical journals, that calls for a rehabilitation time of at least two to four weeks with regular physical therapy. Carter has been getting that – and then some.

UGA claims to possess one of the most cutting-edge training facilities in the U.S. within its brand-new, $80 million football operations center. Carter has been getting intensive physical therapy and treatment under the supervision of sports medicine director Ron Courson for 25 days, as of Tuesday. It will be four weeks when Georgia kicks off Saturday.

Even more likely is that Georgia will see the return of split end A.D. Mitchell. The sophomore and star of January’s national championship game has been sidelined for seven weeks with a high-ankle sprain suffered in the first quarter against Samford on Sept. 10.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Smart said linebacker Smael Mondon (ankle) and running back Kendall Milton (groin) have returned to practice this week and are cleared to play against the Gators.

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.