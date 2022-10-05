After another injury, Georgia must play without Jalen Carter

Now, Smart said he plans to turn to some of the same contributing players -- Stackhouse, Zion Logue and Bear Alexander -- to take extra snaps as they have with Carter’s limited snaps.

Credit: Chip Towers/AJC

“Tough is the only way to put it, but it’s a part of football,” Smart said. “(Our motto) around here is ‘next man up,’ and we’ve had a lot of that with the inside players, with guys dinged up and banged up.”

Even though they have experience playing without Carter this season, Stackhouse said that his impact on the Bulldogs defense cannot be understated. But, the defense must stay focused on staying true to Georgia’s standard.

“Me and (the rest of the defensive line), it’s a big challenge for us, because usually we’re used to playing with vets and now it’s our time to get out there and work,” Stackhouse said. “What we can think about is executing our plays, trusting the process in our technique. We never think too much about who’s down; we think about who’s next up and who can help our program.”

Carter is known for the energy he brings to the field. With Saturday’s matchup with rival Auburn (3:30 p.m., CBS), there is an increased need for the defensive intensity that Carter brings.

Yet, the defensive line is well prepared to match the level of intensity necessary to combat Auburn’s rushing attack -- especially Stackhouse, who plans to channel his aggression positively to bring energy to the field.

“With it being rivalry week, especially (The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry), it’s definitely going to be a lot of fire,” Stackhouse said.

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.