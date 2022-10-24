Georgia-Florida: A look back at the last five games

Here’s a look back at the last five games between Georgia and Florida as the rivals prepare to meet Oct. 29 in Jacksonville:
2021: Georgia 34, Florida 7 - Spurred by a flurry of defensive takeaways at the end of the second quarter, the Bulldogs broke open a tight game to leap ahead 24-0 at halftime. The Bulldogs improve to 8-0 (6-0 SEC) for the first time since 2017.
2020: Florida 44, Georgia 28 - Kyle Trask passed for 474 yards and four touchdowns for the Gators. Stetson Bennett, on the other hand, was 5-of-16 passing for 78 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Georgia in the series.
2019: Georgia 24, Florida 17 - Jake Fromm had a pair of touchdowns passes - one to current Bulldog WR Dominick Blaylock - in the seven-point victory.
2018: Georgia 36, Florida 17 - The defense was dominant (holding Florida under 300 total yards while forcing three turnovers), D’Andre Swift rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown and Jake Fromm passed for three TDs in the victory.
2017: Georgia 42, Florida 7 - Sony Michel had two long TD runs, Elijah Holyfield added another and the defense held the Gators scoreless until late in the fourth quarter of Kirby Smart’s first win over the Gators as UGA head coach.
