Georgia-Florida: A look back at the last five games

2019: Georgia 24, Florida 17 - Jake Fromm had a pair of touchdowns passes - one to current Bulldog WR Dominick Blaylock - in the seven-point victory.

************************************

2018: Georgia 36, Florida 17 - The defense was dominant (holding Florida under 300 total yards while forcing three turnovers), D’Andre Swift rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown and Jake Fromm passed for three TDs in the victory.

************************************

2017: Georgia 42, Florida 7 - Sony Michel had two long TD runs, Elijah Holyfield added another and the defense held the Gators scoreless until late in the fourth quarter of Kirby Smart’s first win over the Gators as UGA head coach.