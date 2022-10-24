BreakingNews
Big Georgia turnout in week one driven by in-person voters
Georgia-Florida: A look back at the last five games

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
Updated 14 minutes ago

Here’s a look back at the last five games between Georgia and Florida as the rivals prepare to meet Oct. 29 in Jacksonville:

2021: Georgia 34, Florida 7 - Spurred by a flurry of defensive takeaways at the end of the second quarter, the Bulldogs broke open a tight game to leap ahead 24-0 at halftime. The Bulldogs improve to 8-0 (6-0 SEC) for the first time since 2017.

ExploreMore on the 2021 Georgia-Florida game

************************************

2020: Florida 44, Georgia 28 - Kyle Trask passed for 474 yards and four touchdowns for the Gators. Stetson Bennett, on the other hand, was 5-of-16 passing for 78 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Georgia in the series.

ExploreMore on the 2020 Georgia-Florida game

************************************

2019: Georgia 24, Florida 17 - Jake Fromm had a pair of touchdowns passes - one to current Bulldog WR Dominick Blaylock - in the seven-point victory.

ExploreMark Bradley from the 2019 Georgia-Florida game

************************************

2018: Georgia 36, Florida 17 - The defense was dominant (holding Florida under 300 total yards while forcing three turnovers), D’Andre Swift rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown and Jake Fromm passed for three TDs in the victory.

ExploreMichael Cunningham from the 2018 Georgia-Florida game

************************************

2017: Georgia 42, Florida 7 - Sony Michel had two long TD runs, Elijah Holyfield added another and the defense held the Gators scoreless until late in the fourth quarter of Kirby Smart’s first win over the Gators as UGA head coach.

ExplorePhotos from the 2017 Georgia-Florida game

Election officials brace for disruptions as midterms loom
