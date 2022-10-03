Georgia DT Jalen Carter out two to four weeks

Carter’s latest injury setback is the result of what could be perceived as a dirty play by Missouri. At the very least, it was a missed chop-block call against Missouri left tackle Trent Sederwell. He dove headfirst into Carter’s left knee while left guard Mitchell Walters hooked Carter’s right arm. Carter left the game at the 10:51 mark of the second quarter and did not return.

Intent is, of course, hard to prove. But Carter and some other Georgia defensive linemen drew the ire of Missouri players after taunting them in pregame warmups in the Tigers’ end zone. Regardless, the SEC office reviews all missed calls by officials and the block on Carter was text book illegal. An in-house reprimand is likely.

“I talked to an official during the play and he felt comfortable about it what the play was,” Smart said. “We talked about it before the game because they have a lot of backside cuts. Auburn uses the same method. I’m hopeful to keep our players safe and we do what’s in the limits of the game and the rules. But that’s not for me to decide, to be honest with you.”

Game time: Georgia’s home game against Vanderbilt on Oct. 15 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised by the SEC Network