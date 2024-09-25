Breaking: Judge refuses to lower Julie Chrisley's sentence; she apologizes publicly for the first time
Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart declines to confirm if London Humphreys will miss Alabama game

Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) makes a move after a catch during the second half in an NCAA football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, August 31, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 34-3 over Clemson. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) makes a move after a catch during the second half in an NCAA football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, August 31, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 34-3 over Clemson. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

ATHENS — Georgia may be without wide receiver London Humphreys when the Bulldogs take on Alabama on Saturday, as Marc Weiszer of the Athens-Banner Herald reports that Humphreys will miss the game because of mononucleosis.

Humphreys has two catches on the season, both coming in the opener against Clemson. Those catches resulted in 63 yards and a touchdown.

Kirby Smart declined to confirm Humphreys’ status on the SEC coaches teleconference.

“We’ll see when the reports come out. Still waiting on verification on some things. That’s why we do the injury reports,” Smart said.

Humphreys transferred from Vanderbilt and is behind Arian Smith and Dillon Bell on the depth chart but still was expected to contribute Saturday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Georgia’s wide receiver position has come under question of late, with the Georgia passing offense struggling against Kentucky in the most recent game. Quarterback Carson Beck had only 160 yards passing in the 13-12 win, the fewest in a game he has started.

“I don’t know that we have the depth because everybody we had now we had last year, and they played a different role last year,” Smart said Tuesday night. “All the guys now, their roles have been elevated. We’ve got a lot of guys that can play moving parts. We had some additions, Colbie (Young) and London and some young guys come along — Ben (Yurosek). But it’s a different group.”

Dominic Lovett is Georgia’s leading receiver to this point, having caught 12 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs will provide a full availability report Wednesday night, as mandated by the SEC.

Georgia expects Warren Brinson, Mykel Williams and Jordan Hall to be listed, as the trio of defensive linemen battle back from injury.

“Jordan’s still pushing through, but good about Warren,” Smart said. “Mykel’s gonna be close, and Jordan is still trying to get in the box.”

Georgia’s game Saturday is set for a 7:30 p.m. start, with ABC televising the game.

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kirby Smart provides update on Mykel Williams, Georgia defensive line ahead of Alabama
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Midseason Super 11 update: 7 selections playing for undefeated teams
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jeremiah Ferdilus

Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Carson Beck, Georgia offense working to ‘clean up’ before Alabama
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Alabama defensive coordinator ‘so impressed’ by Georgia QB Carson Beck2h ago
Kirby Smart provides update on Mykel Williams, Georgia defensive line ahead of Alabama
Tight security expected for Trump’s anticipated visit to Alabama-Georgia football game
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Hugs and signs of support greet Apalachee HS students as they resume classes
Laken Riley case: Evidence revealed as trial approaches
HEAT CHECK
Diddy’s arrest marks the latest chapter in rap’s long overdue #MeToo movement