“We’ll see when the reports come out. Still waiting on verification on some things. That’s why we do the injury reports,” Smart said.

Humphreys transferred from Vanderbilt and is behind Arian Smith and Dillon Bell on the depth chart but still was expected to contribute Saturday.

Georgia’s wide receiver position has come under question of late, with the Georgia passing offense struggling against Kentucky in the most recent game. Quarterback Carson Beck had only 160 yards passing in the 13-12 win, the fewest in a game he has started.

“I don’t know that we have the depth because everybody we had now we had last year, and they played a different role last year,” Smart said Tuesday night. “All the guys now, their roles have been elevated. We’ve got a lot of guys that can play moving parts. We had some additions, Colbie (Young) and London and some young guys come along — Ben (Yurosek). But it’s a different group.”

Dominic Lovett is Georgia’s leading receiver to this point, having caught 12 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs will provide a full availability report Wednesday night, as mandated by the SEC.

Georgia expects Warren Brinson, Mykel Williams and Jordan Hall to be listed, as the trio of defensive linemen battle back from injury.

“Jordan’s still pushing through, but good about Warren,” Smart said. “Mykel’s gonna be close, and Jordan is still trying to get in the box.”

Georgia’s game Saturday is set for a 7:30 p.m. start, with ABC televising the game.