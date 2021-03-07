Lady Bulldogs upset No. 2 Texas A&M in SEC Tournament

She added a driving layup moments later. And when Coombs flashed by the defense for another inside shot, Georgia was up 59-53 and would not be caught.

Caldwell said Coombs has supreme speed and often puts on a show at practice.

“It’s who she is,” she said.

Coombs has come off the bench in her first season with the Bulldogs, scoring in double figures just three times before Texas A&M.

“When Mikayla’s aggressive, she’s really hard to stop,” Taylor said.

The Aggies found that out and now get a little bit longer break before finding out their spot in NCAA Tournament, where they’re projected as a No. 1 seed.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a 1 or a 2,” Texas A&M coach Gary Blair said. “As long as you’re playing in the state of Texas, that’s home to us. But we saw some mistakes today that we’ve got to clean up.”

Georgia, which beat No. 17 Kentucky in Friday’s quarterfinals, advanced to Sunday’s final.

“We know we still have unfinished business,” Caldwell said.

Texas A&M shook off a jubilant Sunday celebration of the SEC regular-season title to start strongly at the league tournament with a 77-58 win over LSU.

But the Aggies were inconsistent against Georgia, falling behind 25-13 in the opening quarter before rallying to lead 35-32 at the half.

Texas A&M looked like it had taken control in the third quarter with an 8-0 that put them ahead 46-41. That’s when Coombs, a 5-foot-9, junior got to work.

Her layup put Georgia up 47-46 in a sequence when the lead changed hands five times, the last on another blow-bye by Coombs.

Texas A&M closed to 59-55 in the final five minutes, but consecutive 3-pointers by Que Morrison and Caldwell put things out of reach.

N’dea Jones led the Aggies with 16 points.

Aaliyah Wilson, the Aggies’ leading scorer this season, struggled to find her shot at the tournament. She was a combined 5 of 18 from the field for 13 points in the two games here.

The Bulldogs are seeking their first SEC Tournament title since 2001 when now SEC Network analyst Andy Landers was their coach.

Georgia’s last time defeating a No. 2-ranked team also involved a Texas team as the Bulldogs defeated the Longhorns in the 2004-05 season.