Kirby Smart on Georgia football injuries: ‘Some of our best alpha leaders are cheerleaders’

Robinson had 3 carries for 12 yards prior to the injury. He missed all of last season with a ruptured patella tendon.

Anthony Evans was Georgia’s leading rusher with 52 yards on a single carry. Trevor Etienne had 35 rushing yards on 11 carries and Georgia’s final touchdown. Nate Frazier had 10 carries for 43 yards.

On the offensive line, Georgia was without starting center Jared Wilson once again. Drew Bobo started in his place for the second consecutive game.

“We felt like he could be the backup today,” Smart said of Wilson. “So if something had happened to Drew, we felt like he could go in and play. Last week, we weren’t able to do that, so there’s progress. But he’s frustrated.”

Smart explained why Wilson, along with some of Georgia’s other key players, have been frustrated by the injury situation.

“You know, it’s been tough because you’re sitting over there with some of the best leaders we’ve got, Jared Wilson, Tate Ratledge, Smael Mondon, Mykel Williams, who’s – he’s playing at about 80, 85 percent, I don’t know how many snaps he played tonight,” Smart said. “Jordan Hall. I mean, some of our best alpha leaders are cheerleaders. And that’s tough. We’ve got to try to get those guys back.”

Smart provided an update on Ratledge, who has missed three consecutive games with ankle and knee injuries. Ratledge was not in a boot on the sideline, but did have an ankle brace on as he made his way around the field.

“Yeah, he’s much closer,” Smart said of Ratledge. “He’s running. He’s on dry land running, pushing it. You know, he’s got a custom-made brace. And we keep hoping he gets better.”

Georgia visits Texas next week. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.