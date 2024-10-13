Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia’s Kirby Smart said he was unaware he shoved Mississippi State quarterback

Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby shake hands after Georgia beat Mississippi State during an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 2024, in Athens. Georgia won 41-31 over Mississippi State. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By
32 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart was going viral on social media after the Bulldogs’ game against Mississippi State on Saturday night, and he didn’t even know it.

In the fourth quarter of Georgia’s 41-31 win at Sanford Stadium, a very frantic Smart was screaming and yelling and running down the Bulldogs’ sideline to reach defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. In his rush to get in Schumann’s ear, he shoved Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren, who had run out of bounds’ on UGA’s sideline and happened to cross into the Smart’s path as Van Buren made his way back to the field.

Afterward, Smart indicated he wasn’t entirely sure who he shoved.

“I think was going after Schumann,” Smart said. “I was trying to get Schumann’s attention. We were trying to change personnel. I think it was the play they came into our sideline, and I’m trying to get Schumann’s attention. But, no, I don’t really remember it.”

No officials saw it either, so no flags were thrown, and the play passed by without many in attendance noticing what happened in real time. But the moment was picked up by many watching on television, who dutifully recorded the moments on their phones and immediately circulated it on their personal feeds.

