Jeff Wallace gets win No. 800 as UGA women’s tennis coach

Lee Meyers served as the third coach (1982-83), leading Georgia to the AIAW Nationals. Cissie Donigan came next, going 34-29 in two seasons. It was during this time that the Lady Dogs had their first All-American. Lisa Spain won the 1984 NCAA singles title and received Honda’s Broderick Award as the top player in tennis.

Then came Wallace, and the rest is history.

“It is very, very special, and it’s super exciting,” said Wallace, after receiving a water-cooler soaking from his players and a special commemorative plaque from UGA. “You kind of start, you get your first job, you’re excited and you want to build something that’s special. You take over a team that had never had a national ranking and had a losing record the year before, and you go, ‘Well, this is an opportunity to build something special in one of the greatest college towns in America.’”

Explore Complete UGA coverage from the AJC

Wallace did that and then some. Succinctly, he has led Georgia to six national championships and SEC championships. And with a 2-0 start to the 2023 SEC season this past weekend, there could be more to come. Just beginning his 37th outdoor season, the Bulldogs are ranked No. 6.

Wallace is among many who share this story: He came to Athens and never left. A Portland native, he began his collegiate tennis career playing at Utah. He played in the NCAA Tournament in Athens with the Utes and liked it so much that he transferred to Georgia in 1981 and played his last two seasons under the late, great Dan Magill.

“It was always a dream to be able to play at a school like this, and then to be able to coach at your alma mater, that’s super special in itself,” Wallace said. “For me, I feel super fortunate that I’ve spent my whole career here at this school that I absolutely love.”

At Georgia, Wallace fell in love with distance runner Sabina Horne. Now he’s known as Papa Wally to his grandchildren, who on Sunday were running around the Henry Feild Stadium courts the same way his children Brittany and Jarryd did so many years ago.

As ever, Wallace remains humble and reserved. He’s more comfortable with the spotlight now because it has been on him a lot over the years. But he doesn’t seek it.

“You never really ever want it to be about you,” Wallace said. “It’s about the University of Georgia, it’s about the athletic department, women’s tennis, and it’s mostly about all of these great players that have come through this program. You can’t do anything without them.”

Only one other coach has reached the 800 mark for career victories in women’s tennis. That was Lin Loring, who coached for 44 seasons, mostly at Indiana.

Wallace knew him.

“Great guy, great coach, and he did it a long, long time,” Wallace said of Loring, who finished with 846 career victories. “I’m excited to be in that company with him.”

Will Wallace surpass Loring? Only time will tell. It shouldn’t take long with Wallace’s rate of winning.

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.