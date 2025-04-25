Jalon Walker had to wait a little longer than anticipated on Thursday night to hear his name called.
The Carolina Panthers had been viewed as a possible landing spot for the versatile linebacker. But they passed on Walker, who is from Salisbury, North Carolina.
Walker saw teammate Mykel Williams come off the board with the No. 11 pick in the draft landing with the San Francisco 49ers. Walker’s wait continued.
Which makes the fact that Walker landed with the Falcons with the No. 15 overall selection in the NFL draft all the sweeter for Walker.
“It’s one of the biggest blessings of my life, honestly,” Walker said in a news conference with reporters. “And of course, having the title of being the first (player) ever to be a first-round pick (by the Falcons from) the University of Georgia is great. And of course, I’m just excited to start my journey here in Atlanta.”
Walker made history in landing with the Falcons, something he was well aware of when he spoke to reporters.
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has taken three Bulldogs in recent years, but each was drafted in the sixth round of his respective draft.
Walker was the Falcons’ first selection Thursday.
“It’s just he’s one of those guys that as I’m looking at him and looking at my son, I’m like that’s what you want your son to grow up to be like,” Fontenot said on Thursday.
Walker will get to live and play in Atlanta. His younger brother Deuce Walker currently plays for Georgia State, which should only help keep the tight-knit Walker family close.
Walker was one of three Georgia players drafted in the first round of the draft Thursday. Since the 2022 draft, the Bulldogs have produced 13 first-round picks, more than any other program.
In addition to his ability as a linebacker — Walker led Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss last season — he brings a winning attitude to the NFL. He was a team captain for the Bulldogs and won a national championship as a member of the 2022 Georgia team.
Walker went 39-4 in his time in Athens. He hopes to carry that winning mindset into Atlanta.
“Right, being there at Georgia, that program is grand, better like no other,” Walker said. “Being there to talk to the staff and be a part of the program. And of course, coach (Kirby) Smart’s pushing that standard. So when you get alone, when you get into these situations of going to be your own man, you are prepared and ready to take on the world full head-on.”
Five of those wins came at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Walker’s new home. He won two SEC championships and a College Football Playoff game at the home of the Falcons.
He was often at his best in the building, picking up 11 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in his last three games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“I’ve had my best games in Mercedes-Benz,” Walker said. “I won two SEC championships in Mercedes-Benz. I’ve played in two season openers in Mercedes-Benz. It’s a great feeling to be back in Mercedes-Benz. I just can’t wait to get there.”
Walker’s versatility is a big reason he found himself in the first round of the draft. At Georgia, he played as an inside linebacker, outside linebacker and even a nickel cornerback sometimes.
Walker will figure out where he plays later. For now, he’s excited to remain in Georgia and begin living out his dream.
“I’m glad to be here, having a Falcons hat on, man,” Walker said. “It’s just a dream come true and be able to be a part of the program.”
