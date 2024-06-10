Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia’s Charlie Condon currently No. 2 prospect for MLB draft

Georgia’s Charlie Condon reacts after hitting a single during the first inning against N.C. State in Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 11-2 to force a deciding Game 3. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By AJC Sports
1 minute ago

Georgia third baseman Charlie Condon is currently the No. 2 overall prospect for the upcoming 2024 Major League Baseball draft, according to MLB.com.

Condon is ranked only behind Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana. MLB does indicate that Condon could still be the No. 1 overall selection next month.

“He looks like Henry Aaron is what he looks like, he can really hit, and what a great player he is, and what a great season he’s had, one for the books,” N.C. State coach Elliot Avent said when asked by DawgNation to assess Condon.

Georgia hosts N.C. State in the third-and-deciding game of the Athens Super Regional of the NCAA tournament Monday night. A berth in the College World Series is on the line. The spotlight will be on Condon, the SEC Player of the Year.

The draft will take place in Fort Worth, Texas, from July 14-16 as the Rangers host the MLB All-Star Game. The opening rounds on July 14 will begin at 5 p.m. and air on ESPN. The remainder of the draft beginning at noon on July 15 and July 16.

The top five selections belong to, in order, the Guardians, Reds, Rockies, A’s and White Sox.

Here are the top-five prospects according to MLB.com:

1. Travis Bazzana, 2B, Oregon State

2. Charlie Condon, 3B, Georgia

3. Jac Caglianone, 1B/LHP, Florida

4. Nick Kurtz, 1B, Wake Forest

5. Chase Burns, RHP, Wake Forest

The scouting report on Condon, according to MLB.com, says he could be a corner outfielder. The complete report is as follows:

“Scouts and college recruiters took little notice of Condon when he was a physically underdeveloped Georgia high schooler, and he wound up going to Georgia as a preferred walk-on. He redshirted in 2022 as he continued to gain strength, then earned national freshman of the year honors last spring by slashing .386/.484/.800 with a Southeastern Conference freshman-record 25 homers. He won SEC Player of the Year accolades while posting even better numbers this spring, leading NCAA Division I in batting (.443), slugging (1.043), OPS (1.601), homers (35), extra-base hits (55) and total bases (219) entering regional tournament play.

“A leading candidate to go No. 1 overall, Condon should surpass Jeff Pyburn (No. 5 overall in 1980) as the highest-drafted player in Bulldogs history because he has a huge offensive ceiling. He has top-of-the-scale raw power that plays from foul pole to foul pole and his combination of bat speed, strength and leverage in his 6-foot-6 frame allows him to mishit balls yet still drive them out of the park. Despite his long arms, he keeps his right-handed swing relatively compact and controls the strike zone while repeatedly making loud contact against all types of pitching.

“Though he’s a below-average runner, Condon is reasonably athletic and covers ground with long strides once he gets going. After splitting time between first base and the outfield corners as a freshman, he has played all three outfield spots and third base this spring. He’s not quick enough for third or center but he does have solid-to-plus arm strength and can provide average defense in left or right field.”

