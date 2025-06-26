Colton Cowser of Orioles breaks up no-hit bid by Rangers' deGrom in 8th inning

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore's Colton Cowser singled to lead off the eighth inning Wednesday night, breaking up Texas Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom's no-hit bid.

The 37-year-old deGrom had a perfect game going through six innings before walking designated hitter Sam Haggerty and left fielder Alejandro Osuna in the seventh and allowing Cowser's hard hit grounder to right field at the start of the eighth inning.

DeGrom struck out seven. The two-time Cy Young Award winner threw threw 59 strikes and 89 pitches overall before being lifted after allowing his first hit. He has a 7-2 record.