Seattle switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje picked for All-Star Futures Game at Atlanta on July 12

FILE - Jurrangelo Cijntje is interviewed after being selected 15th overall by the Seattle Mariners in the first round of the MLB baseball draft in Fort Worth, Texas, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

57 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje was among nine first-round picks from last year's amateur draft selected Monday for the All-Star Futures Game at Atlanta's Truist Park on July 12.

A 22-year-old from the Netherlands selected with the 15th overall pick, Cijntje is 4-4 with 4.88 ERA in 12 starts and three relief appearances for High-A Everett in his first professional season, striking out 58 and walking 31 in 51 2/3 innings.

He has held 180 batters to a .165 average (26 for 158) with seven home runs pitching right-handed and 42 batters to a .360 average (9 for 25) with two home runs pitching left-handed.

Among other first-round picks from last year are Colorado first baseman/outfielder Charlie Condon (third), St. Louis shortstop JJ Wetherholt (seventh), Pittsburgh shortstop Konnor Griffin (ninth), Chicago White Sox outfielder Braden Montgomery (12th), New York Mets outfielder Carson Benge (19th), Toronto right-hander Trey Yesavage (20th), Minnesota shortstop Kaelen Culpepper (21st) and Arizona outfielder Slade Caldwell (29th).

There are 17 former first-round picks overall.

San Diego 18-year-old shortstop Leo De Vries is among 13 international prospects, including five from the Dominican Republic, three from Venezuela, two from Canada, and one each from the Bahamas, Cuba and Panama.

Detroit outfielder Max Clark was picked for the second straight year after going 1 for 4 at Texas last July.

Washington right-hander Marquis Grissom Jr. is on the NL team. His father, Marquis Grissom, is the AL manager, while the NL is managed by Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

