Seattle switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje picked for All-Star Futures Game at Atlanta on July 12

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje was among nine first-round picks from last year's amateur draft selected Monday for the All-Star Futures Game at Atlanta's Truist Park on July 12.

A 22-year-old from the Netherlands selected with the 15th overall pick, Cijntje is 4-4 with 4.88 ERA in 12 starts and three relief appearances for High-A Everett in his first professional season, striking out 58 and walking 31 in 51 2/3 innings.

He has held 180 batters to a .165 average (26 for 158) with seven home runs pitching right-handed and 42 batters to a .360 average (9 for 25) with two home runs pitching left-handed.