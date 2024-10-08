ATHENS — Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young was arrested Tuesday morning on misdemeanor charges of assaulting an unborn child and battery, according to the Athens Clarke-County jail log.
Young was booked at 4:18 A.M. and as of 8:30 a.m. was still in jail, according to the log. His bond is set at $2,500. Georgia has not yet commented on the status of Young. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to speak to reporters on Tuesday evening.
Young transferred to Georgia from Miami this offseason. Through 5 games, Young has 11 receptions for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns. He led Georgia in receiving yards this past Saturday against Auburn, catching 3 passes for 51 yards.
“He continues to grow and get better and we’re going to need him in our offense,” Smart said of Young after Georgia’s game against Tennessee Tech. “We need him to be able to play even more snaps and be in the best shape of his life to play enough snaps.”
This is the seventh Georgia player to be arrested since March. Trevor Etienne, Smael Mondon, Sacovie White, Bo Hughley and Daniel Harris were all arrested on driving-related charges. Etienne and Harris both missed one game following their arrests.
Former Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas was arrested in July on multiple family violence charges and was ultimately dismissed from the team following that arrest. It was the second time that Thomas had been arrested on family violence charges during his time at Georgia.
Etienne, Thomas and Young all arrived at Georgia via the transfer portal.
Georgia is 4-1 this season and coming off a 31-13 win over the Auburn Tigers. Georgia host Mississippi State on Saturday, with the game set for a 4:15 p.m. kickoff.
