ATHENS — Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young was arrested Tuesday morning on misdemeanor charges of assaulting an unborn child and battery, according to the Athens Clarke-County jail log.

Young was booked at 4:18 A.M. and as of 8:30 a.m. was still in jail, according to the log. His bond is set at $2,500. Georgia has not yet commented on the status of Young. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to speak to reporters on Tuesday evening.

Young transferred to Georgia from Miami this offseason. Through 5 games, Young has 11 receptions for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns. He led Georgia in receiving yards this past Saturday against Auburn, catching 3 passes for 51 yards.