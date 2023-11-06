Georgia tackle Amarius Mims ‘much closer’ to returning

Did Georgia coach Kirby Smart send out Xavier Truss to speak to reporters Monday because he needs Truss play well against Ole Miss and he wants the senior the project leadership heading into Saturday’s Top 10 matchup? Or maybe it’s a sophisticated deflection aimed at throwing off the Rebels.

It’s doubtful it’s anything diabolical. Truss, a 6-foot-7, 330-pound tackle, has been a critical part of the Bulldogs’ offensive success the last two seasons and arguably the single-most valuable lineman this year because of the way he has answered his team’s call. But things are starting to get very intriguing with regard to the right tackle position Truss currently mans.

Amarius Mims, a preseason All-American and the starter at that position at the season’s outset, just completed his second full week of practice and is in the midst of a third week of work on Woodruff Practice Fields this week as No. 2 Georgia prepares for Saturday’s 7 p.m. kick against the 10th-ranked Rebels. Before Mims was sidelined with a high-ankle sprain 7½ weeks ago, it was he that manned right tackle while Truss was the undisputed starter at left guard.

With Mims available, what, then, are the odds that the Bulldogs revert to that original lineup for the most important game of the season? Suffice it to say, it’s a distinct possibility.

“Mims practiced all of last week, did a good job, wasn’t quite 100% but he took reps at his right tackle position and did a good job,” Smart said of the 6-7, 340-pound junior. “Truss took reps at right and left tackle, which he continues to do and probably will still continue to do so this week. That’s not going to change in terms of those reps. I think Mims is much closer, he feels comfortable. He probably could have played Saturday had we needed him.”

It’s a not a simple proposition. Though the Bulldogs’ offensive line hasn’t dominated to the level we’ve seen in previous seasons, it has played well enough for Georgia to average 493 yards and 39.3 points per game -- both Top 10 marks nationally.

They’ve done so by keeping quarterback Carson Beck mostly upright. Though Missouri brought down Beck three times this past Saturday, the Bulldogs’ line remains among the SEC’s best by allowing only 1.0 sacks per game.

Those stats were accumulated mostly with the lineup as it is now. That includes sophomores Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris doing good work at left guard, where Truss has logged 17 games as a starter.

Nevertheless, they’re not afraid the mix things up.

“We have a good rotation like we’ve had the last two years,” Truss said. “If you’re out there at practice, you’ll see that everybody works at every position across the board. Guards flip, tackles flip, we all play different positions. As far as being ready, I think I’m ready to play anywhere across the line. But that’s up to the coaches at the end of the day.”

Smart might have inadvertently provided a hint when he said that Truss has been working at right and left tackle. But it’s reasonable to think at this point, after Mims dressed out but did not play in the last two games, that the Bulldogs would be serious about getting him some action this week behind Truss and managing right tackle the final three weeks of the regular season with both of them working there.

Clearly, Georgia likes what they’re seeing from Mims 50 days since undergoing TightRope surgery.

“I think he’s in a good place,” Smart said. “I think he’s much closer to being able to play and play like he wants to play and go out there and compete. Looking forward to seeing him do that in practice so we can gain some more information.”

Bowers update

Speaking of TightRope surgery, as of Monday it has been exactly 21 days since tight end Brock Bowers underwent the same procedure on his left ankle. Nobody is expecting the two-time All-American and reigning John Mackey Award winner to come trotting out with the Bulldogs’ offense on Saturday. But it is notable that he has physically jogged out with the team when it has run onto the field for the last two games and, according to reports, is showing increasing mobility in daily physical therapy sessions at the Butts-Mehre complex.

“He’s been great,” Smart said Monday. “He’s done everything we’ve asked. He ran on Friday, did a good workout. Had Saturday off, obviously, and continues to work. He’s going to do all he can to try to get back as fast as he can.”

It has been flanker Ladd McConkey who has most noticeably picked up the receiving slack in Bowers’ absence. He led the Bulldogs in the last two games with a combined 13 catches for 230 yards and a touchdown. But sophomore Oscar Delp also is flourishing in his new role as TE1. A week after having two catches for 31 yards against Florida, he had three for 33 against Missouri, including a 5-yard TD reception at the end of third quarter.

Freshmen Lawson Luckie also has played extensively in the last four games but still doesn’t have a reception. Georgia also has been pleased with their contributions as blockers.

Senior Day Saturday

Almost lost in everything riding on Saturday’s game against Ole Miss is the fact that it will be the final game at Sanford Stadium for at least 16 seniors on the Bulldogs’ rosters. And there’s nothing preventing several other players from participating, such as fourth-year juniors who are on track to graduate and may or may not be considering moving on after this season.

Truss, for instance, participated in Senior Day before the Georgia Tech game last year, yet opted to return for a fifth season. Despite that, Truss expects to be emotional knowing this undoubtedly is his final game on Dooley Field.

“It’s going to be super emotional as it was last year,” Truss said. “There’s a few of us left and it’s a long time coming. Five years have flown by and I’ve watched everybody grow beside me.”

Smart joked that Truss shouldn’t be too emotional Saturday.

“Well, I hugged him (bye) last year,” Smart cracked. “That’s gotten to be the norm. It’s gotten to be a little confusing to know who’s a senior anymore. It’s hard to go by that. But I’m certainly very appreciative for what all they’ve contributed.”

However it’s broken down, they have a chance to go down as Georgia’s best group of seniors ever. They enter Saturday’s game with a 46-3 career record. The 2022 seniors were 49-5.

How ‘bout them dogs?

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has managed to make the family’s pet dog “Juice” famous. The yellow Labrador often accompanies the Rebels on the sideline, has retrieved the kicking tee in home games and has run out with the team before games.

Smart was asked if he has any pets that he’s grooming for such a role?

“We have a dog now, Bess, that my wife loves to death,” Smart said. “But she doesn’t get to hang out around the team like Juice does.”