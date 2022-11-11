Georgia-Mississippi State: TV, online, radio information

This game with Mississippi State provides Georgia with the first of three opportunities it will have to show the College Football Playoff committee that it should remain No. 1 going into the playoff. The Bulldogs are heavily favored Saturday and should be against Kentucky and Georgia Tech.
But there’s a reason that coaches hate to look beyond the next game: Land mines are everywhere. If Georgia can avoid them in Starkville, the Bulldogs will capture the SEC East title for the fifth time under coach Kirby Smart. Georgia is 75-15 with Smart as coach, and the Bulldogs have won 67 of their past 77 games and 31 of their past 34.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 12
Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
Records: No. 1 Georgia 9-0 (6-0 SEC), Mississippi State 6-3 (3-3)
Television: ESPN will televise the game. Sean McDonough will handle play-by-play, with Todd Blackledge as the analyst and Molly McGrath as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.
National radio: The game will be broadcast by Compass Media Network. Mike Morgan is handling play-by-play, with Tiki Barber as the analyst. There is no sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 138 or 191.
