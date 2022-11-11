Georgia-Mississippi State: TV, online, radio information

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.

Records: No. 1 Georgia 9-0 (6-0 SEC), Mississippi State 6-3 (3-3)

Television: ESPN will televise the game. Sean McDonough will handle play-by-play, with Todd Blackledge as the analyst and Molly McGrath as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

National radio: The game will be broadcast by Compass Media Network. Mike Morgan is handling play-by-play, with Tiki Barber as the analyst. There is no sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 138 or 191.