Georgia men’s basketball picks up replacement game

ATHENS -- The Georgia men’s basketball team will play Florida A&M at home Sunday as a replacement opponent for the canceled game against Gardner-Webb. The game will be played at 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb was forced to cancel games against Georgia and Duke because of COVID-19 cases Monday.
“We already had some ideas for potential replacements for the first couple of weeks, and so we just started in on that,” coach Tom Crean said of hearing from Gardner-Webb on Monday. “Most weren’t available, to be honest with you, but Florida A&M had the best opportunity to say yes in the shortest period of time with the shortest distance to travel, and that ended up being the way it worked out.”
Georgia opens the season at 5 p.m. Wednesday at home against Columbus State.
Florida, Ole Miss and Tennessee each paused all men’s basketball activities because of issues arising from the coronavirus. Crean said the Bulldogs and all teams simply have to get used to changing on the fly.
“In all likelihood, we’ll have to do this again,” he said.