Georgia men’s basketball picks up replacement game

Gardner-Webb was forced to cancel games against Georgia and Duke because of COVID-19 cases Monday.

“We already had some ideas for potential replacements for the first couple of weeks, and so we just started in on that,” coach Tom Crean said of hearing from Gardner-Webb on Monday. “Most weren’t available, to be honest with you, but Florida A&M had the best opportunity to say yes in the shortest period of time with the shortest distance to travel, and that ended up being the way it worked out.”