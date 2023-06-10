Georgia freshman wins NCAA 800-meters title in school-record time

Georgia freshman Will Sumner set a school record while winning the 800 meters in the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Friday in Austin, Texas.

Sumner finished the event with a time of 1:44.26 after setting a school record in the semifinals Wednesday with a time of 1:46.00. Sumner won UGA’s first NCAA outdoor 800-meter championship.

Sumner’s time Friday set the 800-meter record at the University of Texas facility and ranks No. 5 all-time in collegiate competition. He is the first freshman to win the NCAA outdoor championship in the 800 meters since 2017.

The Georgia men finished seventh at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, with 28 points. Florida (57), Arkansas (53) and Stanford (44).