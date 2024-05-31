Georgia Bulldogs have to work hard for NCAA Tournament win over Army

Army carried a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning with a couple of early home runs off Georgia starter Leighton Finley. The two-run homers allowed in the first and second inning, respectively, each came from under-.300 hitters and were only the second of the season for Army’s Chris Carr and Coleson Titus.

Meanwhile, with the exception of the incomparable Charlie Condon, the Bulldogs’ batters were barreling pitches from Army starter Matthew Ronnebaum but hitting the balls right at fielders. Condon gave the crowd what it came for, sending a towering solo shot well over the trees beyond the left-field wall in his first at-bat.

Condon also scored following a leadoff double to start the third. He was driven in by Slate Alford, who also scored on a bloop hit by Paul Toetz. But a double-play ended the Bulldogs’ threat with two on, and they left the inning still trailing 4-3.

Georgia finally tied the score at 4-all in the fifth inning when Clayton Chadwick’s 1-out double scored Dillon Carter. But Chadwick was picked off at second base by catcher Derek Berg and, when Fernando Gonzalez grounded out to short, Army would get out of the inning without further damage.

It took only minutes for the Black Knights re-establish a lead. Addision Ainsworth, a .222 coming, led off the sixth with a triple off the right-field wall. He would make the score 5-4 on the sacrifice fly of .209 hitter Thomas Schreck.

The Bulldogs finally pulled ahead in the bottom of the inning. Drawing his second consecutive intentional pass, this time with a runner on first, Condon and Kolby Branch scored on Alford’s double to the left-center-field gap, giving Georgia its first lead of the contest, 6-5. They added one more on Dylan Goldstein’s sac fly to right field and left the sixth inning leading 7-5.

But the weird breaks that characterized the early innings emerged again in Army’s half of the eighth. Pitcher Brian Zeldin opened the frame with a strikeout. But then a base hit by .244 hitter Justin Lehman was followed by a walk to .222 hitter Addison Ainsworth. Predictably, such inefficiency would cost the Dogs.

Army’s .209-batting, nine-hole hitter Thomas Schreck squibbed a swinging bunt down the third-base line. Georgia’s Condon, nearly to home plate by the time he fielded the ball, accidentally unloosed the ball toward third base while trying to hold the ball through his throwing motion, and it ended up in left field. The error allowed Lehman to score from third and allowed the runners to move up.

Zeldin finally got a groundout, but it scored the runner from third. After he walked the next batter and fell behind Sam Ruta 2-0, Georgia coach Wes Johnson went to pitcher Christian Mracna. Mracna completed the bases on balls, but he struck out William Parker with the bases loaded to end the threat. But the two runs sent the game to the bottom of the eighth with the score tied 7-7.

That’s when the Black Knights walked the bases loaded, and Gonzalez brought home the winning run on a sac fly and one out with the bases loaded. Kolby Branch struck out end the eighth.

Army would threaten again in the ninth, getting runners on first and second with one out. But Mracna got the Black Knights’ final two batters on a fly out to left and tough groundout by Alford at second base, deep in the hole between first.