Georgia Bulldogs game-by-game recaps

Game 3: Georgia 48, South Carolina 7

Another solid defensive effort – the Gamecocks didn’t score until the final minute of the game – led the way in the SEC opener. The Bulldogs had 547 yards of offense in the win.

Game 4: Georgia 39, Kent State 22

The Bulldogs improved to 4-0, but it wasn’t easy as they needed Kendall Milton’s touchdown with five minutes remaining and Christopher Smith’s interception on Kent State’s next possession to secure the win.

Game 5: Georgia 26, Missouri 22

The Bulldogs scored the last 14 points of the game to avoid the upset in Columbia, Mo. Daijun Edwards and Milton scored on 1-yard runs in the fourth quarter, and the defense held off the Tigers down the stretch in the win.

Game 6: Georgia 42, Auburn 10

The defense was dominant, Edwards rushed for three touchdowns and Bennett added another in the latest installment of the Deep South’s oldest rivalry. It was Georgia’s sixth consecutive victory over Auburn.

Game 7: Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0

The Bulldogs recorded their second shutout (and third game without allowing a touchdown) in the homecoming victory. Georgia has outscored Vanderbilt 117-0 in their past two meetings.

Game 8: Georgia 42, Florida 20

The Bulldogs rolled past their rival on the day after the death of Georgia legend Vince Dooley, who was 12-3 in his last 15 games against Florida. Smart has now won five of the past six against the Gators.

Game 9: Georgia 27, Tennessee 13

The defense shut down the nation’s top-scoring offense and sacked Volunteers QB Hendon Hooker six times in the victory. Tennessee scored its only TD late in the fourth quarter as Georgia won its sixth consecutive game in the series.

Game 10: Georgia 45, Mississippi State 19

The Bulldogs clinched the SEC East – and a berth in the conference title game – with the road victory. Georgia outscored Mississippi State 28-7 in the second half and improved to 10-0.

Game 11: Georgia 16, Kentucky 6

The Bulldogs won their 13th consecutive over the Wildcats – and also secured a perfect 8-0 SEC record for the second consecutive season.

Game 12: Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14

The 23-point win in the latest installment of the “Clean Old-Fashioned Hate” rivalry was the 46th for the senior class, making it the winningest class in program history.

Game 13: Georgia 50, LSU 30

The Bulldogs won the program’s first SEC championship since 2017 and secured the first 13-0 record in program history. Bennett was 23-of-29 passing for 274 yards and four touchdowns in the win.