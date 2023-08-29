Georgia Bulldogs believe they have a star in Tykee Smith

ATHENS — There’s probably not a Georgia Bulldog more excited about starting the new season than Tykee Smith.

The time is now for Smith, and his “time” has been a long time coming. Getting onto the field and into a lead role for the Bulldogs has been uphill climb for this Philadelphia native, and certainly contrary to expectations.

When he arrived at UGA as a transfer from West Virginia, a major and immediate impact was expected. He came in as a two-time All-American with the Mountaineers, and he was thought to be a perfect fit for coach Kirby Smart’s very specialized role as a fifth defensive back, known in his system as a “star.”

He is, actually. However, injuries have accompanied almost every step of Smith’s progress. The competition at Georgia always is fast and furious, and the Bulldogs wait around for no one. So, Smith bided his time, contributed where he could and waited his turn.

Now it’s Smith’s turn, and he’s ready for it.

“I feel real good being able to move around, knowing what’s expect on defense and knowing what we’re trying to do when executing the game plan,” Smith said this week. “I definitely feel much more comfortable being my third year in the defense and kind of knowing the ins and outs.”

Smith was slated to start after going through his first preseason camp with the Bulldogs before the 2021 season. But he fractured a foot late that August and missed the highly anticipated opener against No. 5 Clemson, as well as the next four games.

Smith finally got back for a midseason game against Auburn. He played well, recording three tackles in the Georgia victory. But as luck would have it, Smith sustained a knee injury in practice the following week. One game would be all he got that season.

Latavious Brini and William Poole manned the star position for the Bulldogs on the way to capturing the program’s first national championship in 41 years.

Surgery and 10 months of rehabilitation got Smith ready for the 2022 season. But, by then, the Bulldogs had discovered the unique talents of sophomore Javon Bullard. Recruited to UGA out of Milledgeville as a safety, Bullard flourished playing the star position. He was named defensive MVP in both the College Football Playoff semifinals and championship game as Georgia went 15-0 and won the national title again.

This time, Smith was able to go along for the ride. He alternated with Bullard throughout the season and sometimes joined him on the field, especially in passing situations. Smith ended up playing in 14 of the 15 games and collected 28 tackles, two sacks, four quarterback pressures, a pass break-up and forced fumble in the process. He also made four starts.

“We’re very similar players,” Smith said of Bullard. “Basically, I think we kind of helped each other all last season. We go out there and probably see the field a little different. So, we’d talk and take what each other is seeing and help each other be the best player we could be when we’re out there.”

The fact that Bullard has moved full time to the strong safety position this season speaks volumes about the confidence Georgia’s coaching staff has in Bullard and in Smith. The Bulldogs needed help in the deep third, which actually is a more natural position for Bullard and the one he was recruited to UGA to play. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs know the all-important star position is in capable hands with Smith, a senior who, in his third season in the system, has a full grasp of complicated defensive concepts employed Smart’s teams.

“Me and him got a real strong bond,” Smith said of Bullard. “We kind of see things the same as far as being on the same page and communicating. We both played the star position, both have had safety reps. So, we both know what’s expected and stay on the same page as far as communication.”

Said Bullard: “Tykee Smith is a great player, All-American guy, stand-up guy. I can’t wait to see him ball out this year.”

Also, Smith is completely healthy. There have been many other bumps, bruises, strains and tears over the past three years. Entering the 2023 season, Smith said his body feels better than it has in a long time.

“I’m definitely trying to just leave that in the past,” he said of all the injury issues. “When I was going through those injuries, the biggest thing for me was just getting over the mental thing, trying to get my confidence back, and then basically just getting to trust my knee again. I dedicated this offseason to not wearing a knee brace, trying to get back to 100%. That was the biggest thing for me this offseason, going into spring and fall camp.”

Now healthy and an integral part of Georgia’s plans on defense, Smith takes pride not only in getting himself ready, but his young teammates as well. Freshman Joenel Aguero is among the Georgia DBs learning the ropes of the star position.

At this point, Smith’s primary focus is on being in top condition. Thanks to strength-and-conditioning coach Scott Sinclair, he now carries about 200 pounds on his 5-foot-10 frame and plays the run much more effectively. With the expectation of spending a lot more time on the field, building endurance is his next objective.

Smart likes what he’s seen.

“He had to come here and compete and really earn it, and he’s been through some injuries,” Smart said earlier this year. “Without the injuries, this is the most competitive environment there is to go out and play. But Tykee’s taken that head on, and I think he’s put himself in position to have a really good season.”

Smith said he remains in touch with some of his former teammates at West Virginia and, of course, friends and family in Greater Philadelphia. He has two championship rings now to show them as validation for his decision to come south and play football for the Bulldogs. But, he said, that’s really not what it’s all about.

“I came here because I wanted to better myself and better my game,” Smith said. “I thought this was the best place to get me to where I wanted to go and push me to being the best I can be.”