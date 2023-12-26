Georgia Bulldogs arrive in Miami intent on playing in bowl game

Bullard, a junior who likewise could turn pro, agreed.

“We’re trying to come in here and win, period,” said Bullard, the Bulldogs’ starting strong safety. “For some of these guys, especially this senior class, we want to go out on top for them. That’s what we’ve been preaching all week.”

The Delta plane carrying the Bulldogs arrived at Signature Aviation later than expected after the team practiced Tuesday in Athens. More than 100 players deplaned. How many will actually play against No. 5 FSU (13-0) in the Orange Bowl remains to be seen.

It was a varied lot, to be sure. Among them were uninjured underclassmen who definitely will play, upperclassmen with heavy NFL draft stock such as Bullard and Van Pran who may or may not go, injured players who are unlikely to play and newly-acquired players who couldn’t play even if they wanted. Meanwhile, there are at least 20 Georgia players who didn’t make the trip because they’ve entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Welcome to modern college football – non-playoff style – where opt-outs are monitored on a daily basis and availability is based more on personal preference than “coach’s decision.”

“They want kids to have flexibility,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of the transfer window. “My biggest thing is trying to finish what you started, finish the season. And if you notice, the teams in the playoff aren’t dealing with it as much. So, it’s slowly making the bowls harder to deal with. But not really for us because the kids we’ve got are all in and want in and want to play. So it’s not really been a big deal or a problem for us.”

Case in point: Bullard’s opting in.

“Yeah I’m playing,” the safety from Milledgeville said incredulously. “I’m going to start what I finish. As far as (draft) decisions, it will be said when things are said. I don’t really want to speak on that. But as far as this game, I’m all in, I’m playing and I want to finish with the guys.”

Smart said Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey have been taking part in practices. Both were injured at the end of the season, including in the SEC Championship game. Whether they play Saturday remains to be seen.

“Right now we have our guys who are heathy ready to play,” Smart said. “If they are healthy, they all said they are going to play.”

Smart said McConkey, who has even been fielding punts in practices, “wants to play.” Smart admitted that Bowers is “not 100 percent” and “might’ve come back too soon” but did not rule out his participation.

The Bulldogs’ attitude stood in stark contrast to their competition. Florida State has had multiple players opt out, including their top six offensive producers and at least three defensive starters.

“We’re taking the approach that it’s not about them, it’s about us,” Smart said. “We don’t really know, but it doesn’t matter to us. We’re just trying to play to our standard. We’re always playing to our standard. ... It’s probably been our best bowl practices.”