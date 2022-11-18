Georgia basketball enters holiday tournament season

Etter has reached expert level at being able to draw charges on defense. He has drawn three charges to date, upping his total to 41 in the last 45 contests stretching back to the end of his sophomore season.

“Jaxon is as accountable a player as I’ve ever coached,” White said. “If you asked him to try to run through the wall, he would try to run to the wall for Georgia basketball and for his teammates. He’s awesome.”

UGA is 2-0 all-time against Bucknell, securing victories during the 1972-73 and 1991-92 seasons in Athens.

The Bison use the long ball to help them score 84.0 points per game. They are shooting 55.4% from the field as a team, including 50% from 3-point range. As of Thursday, those percentages ranked No. 11 and No. 3 nationally, respectively.

Guards Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo lead the Bulldogs with averages of 14.3 and 13 points per game, respectively. Georgia needs to clean up some when it comes to ball security. It’s minus-8 in turnover margin with 54 miscues.

