Georgia basketball carries confidence to Kentucky

The Wildcats (11-6, 2-3 SEC) have struggled, relatively speaking, in their 14th season under coach John Calipari. But there are indications he’s righting the ship. Kentucky knocked off No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 on Saturday in Knoxville.

The chief problem when it comes to facing the Wildcats is Oscar Tshiebwe. The 6-foot-9, 260-pound senior enters Tuesday night’s game averaging 15.9 points and 13.1 rebounds a game.

Georgia is as well-suited as any team to combat him. The Bulldogs feature a pair of post players in 6-11 Braelen Bridges and 6-10 Frank Anselem who can match Tshiebwe’s size if not his athletic ability. And what they might lack in Tshiebwe’s unique ability to rebound, the Bulldogs make up for in a team approach to crashing the boards.

Currently, Kentucky and Georgia sport two of the better rebound margins in college basketball. The Wildcats rank 10th nationally at plus-8.1 rpg, while the Bulldogs rank 30th at plus-6.0. While no Georgia player ranks among the nation’s top 350 rebounders, eight players average between 3.0 and 5.5. Georgia has won the rebound count in 14 of 17 games.

“The defensive glass is enormous for us, which starts and ends with Oscar,” White said.

Of course, there is much more to both teams. Georgia got an incredible performance from guard Kario Oquendo against Ole Miss. The 6-4 junior scored the last 12 points of the game as the Bulldogs rallied for a 62-58 win.

There is nothing like playing at 25,000-seat Rupp Arena, which is expected to be sold out as usual for Tuesday’s night’s SEC game of the week.

“Playing there, if you’ve never played there before, you’ll go in there and look up in the rafters and see all the fans and stuff like that,” Oquendo said Monday. “I think I got really used to that last year. We played a couple of packed-out games. After that, you’ve just got to go out there and play like business as usual.”

After what he’s seen so far, White’s certainly not counting his team out.

“I think our guys feel like we’ll have a chance to be competitive,” White said. “A couple months ago, I’m not sure that would have been the collective thought.”

