Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin will Clemson game

All the while, Georgia has remained competitive. After falling to the Aggies 6-3 on Friday, the Bulldogs carried a lead into the ninth on Saturday before losing 7-6 and rallied for a 6-4 victory on Sunday.

Now comes a road trip to Clemson. The Tigers (12-9) are riding a five-game winning streak that includes an ACC road sweep of Boston College this past weekend.

UGA and Clemson have been playing baseball since 1900. The Tigers lead the series 122-107-2. The teams didn’t play in 2020 but Bulldogs have won the past three meetings. The last one made history, a 3-2 victory in 20 innings at Foley Field in 2019 on Connor Tate’s walk-off single. It was the longest game by innings and time (6:33) for the Bulldogs and Tigers. Currently, Tate ranks second on the team in batting at .356 plus has three home runs and 15 RBI.

Tonight, Georgia left-hander Charlie Goldstein (0-0, 6.00 ERA) will start and go against Clemson’s Carter Raffield (0-1, 5.91). UGA junior infielder Josh McAllister (.361-5-13) will carry a 17-game, reached-base-safely streak into the contest.

