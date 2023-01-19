Family of Devin Willock to discuss legal actions following fatal crash

ATHENS — The family of Georgia football player Devin Willock and their attorneys will hold a press conference Thursday to discuss the fatal-accident investigation and the legal actions that will be taken on behalf of the family, Go Big Injury Lawyers announced Wednesday.
Willock was killed in a car accident early Sunday morning along with Georgia football recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. The accident occurred hours after Georgia celebrated its second consecutive national championship with a parade and ceremony Saturday.
According to a press release, the family also will “express their gratitude for the tremendous outpouring of support and prayers they have received, and let the public know about the great person that Devin was.”
The press conference will take place at the Clerk of State & Superior Courts at 2 p.m. The family is represented by Roy T. Willey IV.
The accident was a single-car crash on Barnett Shoals Road at 2:48 a.m., according to police. Willock, 20, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene in an accident in which Athens-Clarke County police cited excessive speed as a contributing factor. LeCroy, 24, was the driver of the rented 2021 Ford Expedition and died of her injuries at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.
Two other passengers, Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon and recruiting staffer Tory Bowles, also were injured in the crash.
Willock, a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman from Paramus, N.J., was riding in the driver’s-side backseat, according to the police report. He was ejected from the vehicle as it broke two utility poles in half and collided with several trees before coming to rest against an apartment building.
Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said routine toxicology testing was done on LeCroy. This is protocol when a driver is killed in a crash, Wilson said. Those toxicology findings are expected to take several weeks to be completed.
Autopsies were not conducted on Willock nor LeCroy, Wilson said.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
