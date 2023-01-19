Family of Devin Willock to discuss legal actions following fatal crash

Two other passengers, Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon and recruiting staffer Tory Bowles, also were injured in the crash.

Willock, a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman from Paramus, N.J., was riding in the driver’s-side backseat, according to the police report. He was ejected from the vehicle as it broke two utility poles in half and collided with several trees before coming to rest against an apartment building.

Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said routine toxicology testing was done on LeCroy. This is protocol when a driver is killed in a crash, Wilson said. Those toxicology findings are expected to take several weeks to be completed.

Autopsies were not conducted on Willock nor LeCroy, Wilson said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.