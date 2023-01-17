Police: ‘Speed a factor’ in fatal crash involving Georgia football players, staff

The police report listed the owner as Ean Holding of Belleville, Ill. That is a company associated with Enterprise Car Rental. In the insurance section on the crash report, it is listed as self-insured.

The investigation determined that “excessive speed” and the initial contact made with the curb and a tree in the path of the spinning vehicle as “most harmful” for causing the fatal injuries. The posted speed limit in the area is 40 mph, but police did not say how fast the SUV may have been going when it crashed at 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Emergency responders were dispatched at 2:48 a.m. and arrived at 2:55 a.m. A spokesperson for Athens-Clarke County police said there were not obvious indications that alcohol was involved in the crash.

Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said routine toxicology testing was done on the driver. This is protocol when a driver is killed in a crash, Wilson said. Those toxicology findings are expected to take several weeks to be completed.

Autopsies were not conducted on the two killed in the crash, Wilson said.

The Expedition also struck a 2017 Ford Transit van in the parking lot of the apartment complex where it came to rest.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Funeral services for LeCroy, 24, will be held Wednesday in Toccoa. A memorial service for Willock is being planned but no details have been released. A team bus will transport Georgia players to the funeral.

