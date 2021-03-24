Ex-Georgia star Isaiah Wilson arrested in January after 140-mph police chase

The reporting officer, Stephen Kinney, recorded Wilson’s speed in a 2006 blue Dodge Charger at 123 mph with a radar gun, the Tennessean reported. Kinney chased Wilson’s car and said it reached 140 mph. Police terminated the chase because of the dangerously high speeds. Wilson’s car was later found wrecked. Wilson, identified as the driver, was arrested at gunpoint, according to the newspaper report.

Wilson, 22, told police that he fled because he had past experiences with law enforcement and he was scared he would go to jail, the Tennessean reported. Wilson was released from jail on Jan. 8, according to Barrow County Sherriff’s Office. No court date has been set.

Wilson was the 29th overall draft pick in 2020, and his one season in Tennessee was filled with turmoil on and off the field. The Titans placed him on injured reserve/non-football illness list in December to deal with what general manager Jon Robinson called personal issues.