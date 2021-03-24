Ex-Georgia star Isaiah Wilson arrested in January after 140-mph police chase

Former University of Georgia tackle Isaiah Wilson has been both traded and released in March, by two different NFL teams, becoming a colossal 330-pound first-round draft pick bust.
The Miami Dolphins released Wilson last weekend after he was late for his physical and team meetings, and failed to show for workouts he had scheduled.
Now a report has surfaced of an incident that may have contributed to his demise with the Titans, the team that originally drafted Wilson.
The Tennessean newspaper reported that Wilson was arrested in Georgia for driving as fast as 140 mph with drugs in his possession on Jan. 7. That was two months before he was traded by Tennessee.
Wilson and a woman were charged with felony fleeing from police, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, marijuana possession, drug-related paraphernalia, reckless driving, reckless conduct and speeding in a construction zone, according to a Barrow County (Ga.) Sherriff’s Office incident report obtained by the Tennessean.
The reporting officer, Stephen Kinney, recorded Wilson’s speed in a 2006 blue Dodge Charger at 123 mph with a radar gun, the Tennessean reported. Kinney chased Wilson’s car and said it reached 140 mph. Police terminated the chase because of the dangerously high speeds. Wilson’s car was later found wrecked. Wilson, identified as the driver, was arrested at gunpoint, according to the newspaper report.
Wilson, 22, told police that he fled because he had past experiences with law enforcement and he was scared he would go to jail, the Tennessean reported. Wilson was released from jail on Jan. 8, according to Barrow County Sherriff’s Office. No court date has been set.
Wilson was the 29th overall draft pick in 2020, and his one season in Tennessee was filled with turmoil on and off the field. The Titans placed him on injured reserve/non-football illness list in December to deal with what general manager Jon Robinson called personal issues.