College GameDay will feature state of Georgia in first two weeks

First, the broadcast will originate from Atlanta for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff. The following week it will be at the highly anticipated matchup between Georgia and Clemson from Charlotte, N.C.

The college football pregame show will debut Aug. 28 from outside Center Parc Stadium, where North Carolina Central will face Alcorn State at 7 p.m. in what is being called Week 0. The following week, on Sept. 4, “GameDay” will broadcast from Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte before Week 1 when Georgia and Clemson meet at 7:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium. The game will air on Channel 2 Action News.