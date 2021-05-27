2021 SEC football TV schedule

The TV schedule for the 2021 college football is getting into shape with the SEC on CBS announcing that, once again, Georgia’s annual rivalry game with Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., will be a featured game.
SEC teams begin play Thursday, Sept. 2. Among the highlighted games of Week 1 is Alabama vs. Miami in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff games in Atlanta.
The SEC on CBS schedule features 14 games. Just three games have been announced, they are: Alabama at Florida (3:30 p.m., Sept. 18), Georgia-Florida (3:30 p.m., Oct. 30) and Missouri at Arkansas (3:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 26). The network will feature two doubleheader games on Oct. 9 and Oct. 16.
More game times will be announced later. Most televised schedules will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.
The SEC Championship Game will air on CBS at 4 p.m., Dec. 4.
2021 SEC TV schedule
Saturday, Sept. 4
3:30 p.m., Channel 2 Action News - Alabama vs. Miami (in Atlanta)
7:30 p.m., Channel 2 Action News - Georgia vs. Clemson (in Charlotte, N.C.)
Monday, Sept. 6
8 p.m., ESPN - Louisville vs. Ole Miss (in Atlanta)
Saturday, Sept. 11
7 p.m., ESPN - Texas at Arkansas
Saturday, Sept. 18
3:30 p.m., CBS - Alabama at Florida
7:30 p.m., ABC- Auburn at Penn State
Saturday, Oct. 30
3:30 p.m., CBS - Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville)
Thursday, Nov. 25
7:30 p.m., ESPN - Ole Miss at Mississippi State
Friday, Nov. 26
3:30 p.m., CBS - Missouri at Arkansas
Saturday, Dec. 4
4 p.m., CBS – SEC Championship (in Atlanta)