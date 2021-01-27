Georgia football to open SEC slate at home vs. South Carolina

Georgia’s first conference road game will be at Vanderbilt on Sept. 25.

As usual, Georgia will play Florida on Halloween weekend in Jacksonville, with a bye week the Saturday before. Meanwhile, the Gators have to play Alabama and LSU from the Western Division.

It had been established before last year that the Bulldogs and Auburn would no longer be meeting in November, as has been the long-standing tradition in the series known as the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.” Georgia will return to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 9 this fall.

Another interesting aspect of Georgia’s SEC slate is the Bulldogs will be facing four new head coaches in 2021. Vanderbilt, Auburn, South Carolina and Tennessee are all under new leadership.

This is, of course, assuming that college football teams will be allowed to play a full season in 2021. The SEC played a conference-only, 10-game schedule in 2020 to better manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

As it stands, Georgia’s schedule actually appears quite manageable for a team that is expected to open the season ranked among the nation’s top five teams. Georgia ended the pandemic-shortened 2020 season at 8-2 and ranked No. 7 after defeating No. 8 Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The Bulldogs will, of course, open the season against another top-5 team in Clemson. The two teams have long been scheduled to play on Sept. 4 at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

Georgia also will resume its rivalry with Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets are scheduled to play Nov. 27 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The teams did not play each other in 2020, ending a streak that begin in 1925.

Georgia’s other non-conference opponents are Alabama-Birmingham (Sept. 11, Athens) and Charleston Southern (Nov. 20, Athens).

It will be coach Kirby Smart’s sixth season as Georgia’s head coach.

2021 UGA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 – vs. Clemson (Charlotte)

Sept. 11 – vs. Alabama-Birmingham

Sept. 18 – vs. South Carolina

Sept. 25 – at Vanderbilt

Oct. 2 – vs. Arkansas

Oct. 9 – at Auburn

Oct. 16 – vs. Kentucky

Oct. 23 – BYE

Oct. 30 – vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 6 – vs. Missouri

Nov. 13 – at Tennessee

Nov. 20 – vs. Charleston Southern

Nov. 27 – at Georgia Tech