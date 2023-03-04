X
Broderick Jones addresses Jalen Carter’s ‘character issues’

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones has known embattled teammate Jalen Carter since meeting him at a high school all-star game.

Before the fatal accident Jan. 15 in which offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting specialist Chandler LeCroy were killed, and before Carter was arrested Wednesday on two misdemeanor charges as part of the investigation of that accident, one NFL draft analyst already had questioned Carter’s character.

Jones was asked about his relationship with Carter on Saturday.

“Great guy,” Jones said. “We hang out outside of football. People trying to put out this (narrative of) character issues that he has. That’s not true. I can say that from personal experience.”

Jones, who said he interviewed with the Falcons at the NFL combine, met Carter at the 2020 Under Armour All-American high school all-star football game in Orlando.

“He was a great dude, real chill, real calm, cool and collected,” Jones said. “Nothing going on. Didn’t do too much. He just sat around. Not into everything else that goes on in life. He’s really just chill and laid-back. He doesn’t do too much. Just stays to himself. Don’t bother nobody. That’s just the kind of person he is.”

Carter is not working out at the NFL combine. He left Tuesday to turn himself in on the two arrest warrants. He returned to the combine Thursday to interview with teams.

“I’ve talked to Jalen,” Jones said. “I’ve seen him. Everything that is going on right now is pretty tough. He’s a fighter. I believe that he’ll be all right.”

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Thirty-nine years at the AJC, and I owe it all to Guy McIntyre
