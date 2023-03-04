Broderick Jones addresses Jalen Carter’s ‘character issues’

“He was a great dude, real chill, real calm, cool and collected,” Jones said. “Nothing going on. Didn’t do too much. He just sat around. Not into everything else that goes on in life. He’s really just chill and laid-back. He doesn’t do too much. Just stays to himself. Don’t bother nobody. That’s just the kind of person he is.”

Carter is not working out at the NFL combine. He left Tuesday to turn himself in on the two arrest warrants. He returned to the combine Thursday to interview with teams.

“I’ve talked to Jalen,” Jones said. “I’ve seen him. Everything that is going on right now is pretty tough. He’s a fighter. I believe that he’ll be all right.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles