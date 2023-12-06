Brock Vandagriff makes decision on where he will transfer

He posted: “Ready to get to work. #GoBigBlue #BBN”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Vandagriff, who will be a graduate transfer, has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Vandagriff, a former 5-star prospect out of Bogart and Prince Avenue Christian, was considered the heir apparent to Carson Beck at Georgia’s quarterback position. Beck has not made a decision on whether he will return to Georgia or enter the NFL draft.

A sophomore, Vandagriff played in eight games this season as a reserve. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback also had five carries for 39 yards. He played three games in 2022 and two games in 2021.