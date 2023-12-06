Brock Vandagriff makes decision on where he will transfer

Caption
Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
56 minutes ago

It didn’t take Brock Vandagriff long to decide where he will play next.

The now-former Georgia quarterback is staying in the SEC.

Two days after announcing that he would enter the transfer portal, Vandagriff on Wednesday posted on social media that he committed to Kentucky.

He posted: “Ready to get to work. #GoBigBlue #BBN”

Vandagriff, who will be a graduate transfer, has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Vandagriff, a former 5-star prospect out of Bogart and Prince Avenue Christian, was considered the heir apparent to Carson Beck at Georgia’s quarterback position. Beck has not made a decision on whether he will return to Georgia or enter the NFL draft.

A sophomore, Vandagriff played in eight games this season as a reserve. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback also had five carries for 39 yards. He played three games in 2022 and two games in 2021.

