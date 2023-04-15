Breaking: Georgia defensive tackle Bear Alexander enters transfer portal

ATHENS — Georgia’s annual G-Day game hadn’t even gotten started Saturday, and the Bulldogs experienced some attrition.
Bear Alexander, a rising sophomore who is considered one of UGA’s up-and-comers on the defensive line, apparently entered the transfer portal. The news was reported first on social media by Hayes Fawcett of on3.com, then was re-tweeted on Alexander’s personal Twitter account two hours and 15 minutes before Saturday’s 4 p.m. kickoff for G-Day.
Previously, there was no indication that Alexander was considering a transfer. Coach Kirby Smart answered a question about him just last week.
“Bear is playing better,” Smart said after practice April 8. “Naz (Nazir Stackhouse) and Z-Lo (Zion Logue) have to be careful not to be punching the clock, so we challenge them each day.”
Alexander was a high-profile recruit who had some 5-star ratings when he signed with the Bulldogs out of IMG Academy last year. A native of Denton, Texas, Alexander actually was an early pledge for the Bulldogs before de-committing late in the recruiting process. He was thought to be heading to Texas A&M for a while, but ultimately signed with Georgia.
Just because he has entered the portal doesn’t mean Alexander is leaving the Bulldogs. He always could choose to say. Offensive tackle Amarius Mims did that last spring and ultimately decided to stick with Georgia. Mims will start at right tackle for the Bulldogs this season.
If Alexander does not return, it would be a tough hit for Georgia’s defensive line. Already low on overall depth, Alexander was a productive player for the Bulldogs as a freshman. He played in 12 of the 15 games last season and finished with nine tackles, two sacks and 13 quarterback hurries.
“Warren Brinson has done a good job, and then the young freshmen are going to be good players, (but) they’re not where they need to be right now,” Smart said last weekend. “Jonathan Jefferson is a kid that given us depth and is playing well inside. I feel good about the depth. Do we have ‘havoc-makers’ and ‘train wreckers?’ I don’t know that we’ve got that. We have to try to manufacture that.”
The NCAA’s transfer portal opened for the spring period Saturday. The Bulldogs had 10 players enter the portal soon after last season ended with a second consecutive national championship.
Georgia added two players via the portal, both of whom will be on display in Saturday’s G-Day game. Receivers Rara Thomas (Mississippi State) and Dominic Lovett (Missouri) are projected starters for the Bulldogs.
Bear Alexander’s full name is Keithian Deshun Alexander.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com