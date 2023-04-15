Breaking: Georgia defensive tackle Bear Alexander enters transfer portal

Just because he has entered the portal doesn’t mean Alexander is leaving the Bulldogs. He always could choose to say. Offensive tackle Amarius Mims did that last spring and ultimately decided to stick with Georgia. Mims will start at right tackle for the Bulldogs this season.

If Alexander does not return, it would be a tough hit for Georgia’s defensive line. Already low on overall depth, Alexander was a productive player for the Bulldogs as a freshman. He played in 12 of the 15 games last season and finished with nine tackles, two sacks and 13 quarterback hurries.

“Warren Brinson has done a good job, and then the young freshmen are going to be good players, (but) they’re not where they need to be right now,” Smart said last weekend. “Jonathan Jefferson is a kid that given us depth and is playing well inside. I feel good about the depth. Do we have ‘havoc-makers’ and ‘train wreckers?’ I don’t know that we’ve got that. We have to try to manufacture that.”

The NCAA’s transfer portal opened for the spring period Saturday. The Bulldogs had 10 players enter the portal soon after last season ended with a second consecutive national championship.

Georgia added two players via the portal, both of whom will be on display in Saturday’s G-Day game. Receivers Rara Thomas (Mississippi State) and Dominic Lovett (Missouri) are projected starters for the Bulldogs.

Bear Alexander’s full name is Keithian Deshun Alexander.