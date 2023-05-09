Another Georgia Bulldogs football player arrested

Georgia junior Jalen Carter also was charged with racing and reckless driving for his involvement in that accident after police determined he was driving alongside LeCroy’s vehicle moments before the crash. A month before he was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the ninth pick of the NFL draft, Carter agreed to pay fines and do community service in a negotiated settlement with Athens-Clarke County prosecutors on those misdemeanor charges. Both UGA and Carter are now facing civil litigation from victims in the crash.

The Georgia Bulldogs are reigning, back-to-back national champions in football. Coach Kirby Smart, when he finally answered questions about the crash and subsequent arrests March 14, insisted that there is not a culture problem within the program when it comes obeying laws.

“We try to educate and make sure our players understand those risks, but the ongoing part of that is to continue to educate them and let them know,” Smart said. “That’s a programming piece for us we do in the fall and we do in the spring. We spend a lot of time educating our players on the dangers they can get into. We’ll continue to do that, and we treat it very seriously.”

Morrissette is a 6-foot, 200-pound sophomore wide receiver from Stone Mountain. He played mainly on special teams last season, appearing in 11 games and catching four passes for 34 yards. He caught three passes for 15 yards in Georgia’s spring game.

Note: This story will be updated when more details are available.