Another Georgia Bulldogs football player arrested

ATHENS — Georgia wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette was arrested Monday morning in Oconee County and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving too fast for conditions, following too closely and Class D driver’s license restrictions.
The charges were the result of a wee-hours accident on Georgia Highway 316, according to Oconee County Sheriff James Hall. Morrissette was determined to be the at-fault driver, Hall said. No other details were immediately available.
Morrissette was booked into the Oconee County Jail in Watkinsville at 10:10 a.m. Monday and released an hour and 45 minutes later on a $1,721 cash bond, according to records.
Morrissette’s arrest represented the third driving-related arrest for the Bulldogs since last fall, when defensive back Javon Bullard was charged with DUI in Athens. Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was charged with racing and reckless driving in February. His arrest came after his car was identified Jan. 15 as one police were seeking from an incident that took place on campus Jan. 10. Dumas-Johnson and teammate Smael Mondon were questioned on the scene of a double-fatality crash involving members of the Georgia football team Jan. 15, the morning after the Bulldogs’ national championship celebration and parade.
Offensive lineman Devin Willock was killed in that crash as a backseat passenger in a UGA-leased vehicle driven by recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy. Police determined that LeCroy was driving 104 mph with a blood-alcohol content that was more than twice the legal limit before the vehicle left the road.
Georgia junior Jalen Carter also was charged with racing and reckless driving for his involvement in that accident after police determined he was driving alongside LeCroy’s vehicle moments before the crash. A month before he was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the ninth pick of the NFL draft, Carter agreed to pay fines and do community service in a negotiated settlement with Athens-Clarke County prosecutors on those misdemeanor charges. Both UGA and Carter are now facing civil litigation from victims in the crash.
The Georgia Bulldogs are reigning, back-to-back national champions in football. Coach Kirby Smart, when he finally answered questions about the crash and subsequent arrests March 14, insisted that there is not a culture problem within the program when it comes obeying laws.
“We try to educate and make sure our players understand those risks, but the ongoing part of that is to continue to educate them and let them know,” Smart said. “That’s a programming piece for us we do in the fall and we do in the spring. We spend a lot of time educating our players on the dangers they can get into. We’ll continue to do that, and we treat it very seriously.”
Morrissette is a 6-foot, 200-pound sophomore wide receiver from Stone Mountain. He played mainly on special teams last season, appearing in 11 games and catching four passes for 34 yards. He caught three passes for 15 yards in Georgia’s spring game.
Note: This story will be updated when more details are available.
