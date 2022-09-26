Police detail arrest of Georgia football’s Javon Bullard

ATHENS -- Javon Bullard likely won’t play Saturday against Missouri after his Sunday arrest on DUI charges.
That’s according to UGA’s existing conduct policy for student-athletes, which calls for an automatic suspension pending review of the athletic department’s leadership committee. However, Georgia coach Kirby Smart was non-committal Monday when asked about Bullard’s status during his weekly press conference to discuss the upcoming opponent. No. 1-ranked Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC) plays Missouri (2-2, 0-2) on Saturday in Columbia.
“I issued a statement yesterday,” Smart said. “Disappointed in Javon. Hate it for him. He comes from a wonderful family but made poor decisions and it will be dealt with internally.”
Asked to expound on that, Smart said: “We have a process we go through here internally. There’s a committee he goes in front of with the athletic director and (other administrators) and that’s what I mean it will be handled internally with us.”
According to the arrest report, provided Monday morning by UGA Police in response to a records request from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Bullard was pulled over on River Road in Athens at 2:54 a.m. Sunday morning. UGA Officer John Morris reported that he had observed Bullard’s 2000 Lexus driving on Thomas Street without headlights on and that he could see the glowing light of Bullard’s cell phone on the side of his head.
Police reported that Bullard was unsteady on his feet, that he admitted to consuming “two shots” of alcohol earlier in the evening and that he failed a field sobriety test conducted on the side of River Road. He was handcuffed and transported to the UGA Police Department, where he was administered a breathalyzer test. He blew a .148 and .143, police said. That’s nearly twice the legal limit.
Bullard was booked at 4:57 a.m. for DUI, underage consumption and five misdemeanor driving offenses. He posted a $4,250 bond and was released at 8:30 a.m.
Bullard, 20, is a sophomore from Milledgeville. He started three of the first four games this season in the defensive backfield. He plays the star, a fifth defensive back position in the secondary. Bullard had three tackles in the Bulldogs’ 39-22 win over Kent State at Sanford Stadium on Saturday afternoon. For the season, he has seven tackles and one pass breakup.
Georgia already lost another front-line player at that position earlier this season in sixth-year senior Willliam Poole. That leaves junior Tykee Smith and freshmen Marcus Washington and Darris Smith to step up if Bullard is sidelined in the coming weeks.
Georgia plays on Missouri on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SECN).
About the Author