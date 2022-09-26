Police detail arrest of Georgia football’s Javon Bullard

Police reported that Bullard was unsteady on his feet, that he admitted to consuming “two shots” of alcohol earlier in the evening and that he failed a field sobriety test conducted on the side of River Road. He was handcuffed and transported to the UGA Police Department, where he was administered a breathalyzer test. He blew a .148 and .143, police said. That’s nearly twice the legal limit.

Bullard was booked at 4:57 a.m. for DUI, underage consumption and five misdemeanor driving offenses. He posted a $4,250 bond and was released at 8:30 a.m.

Bullard, 20, is a sophomore from Milledgeville. He started three of the first four games this season in the defensive backfield. He plays the star, a fifth defensive back position in the secondary. Bullard had three tackles in the Bulldogs’ 39-22 win over Kent State at Sanford Stadium on Saturday afternoon. For the season, he has seven tackles and one pass breakup.

Georgia already lost another front-line player at that position earlier this season in sixth-year senior Willliam Poole. That leaves junior Tykee Smith and freshmen Marcus Washington and Darris Smith to step up if Bullard is sidelined in the coming weeks.

Georgia plays on Missouri on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SECN).