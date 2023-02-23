Georgia linebacker arrested on reckless driving, racing charges

ATHENS -- Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was booked into Athens-Clarke County Jail Wednesday night on charges of reckless driving and racing charges. The rising junior was incarcerated just 41 minutes before being released on a pair of bonds totaling $4,000.
The arrest was executed by the Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release by the university Wednesday, the incident took place on January 10 in Athens -- one day after the Bulldogs defeated TCU in the national championship game in Los Angeles.
“We are aware of a report relating to a January 10 incident on College Station Road involving one of our student-athletes,” according to the release. “The alleged conduct does not reflect our program’s values or the high standards we have established. As this is an open matter involving a student, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.”
UGA Police issued a brief report in its Jan. 11 daily log about a Jan. 10 incident involving two cars allegedly racing on College Station Road near East Campus Road. At the time, police said the incident would be investigated for possible violations of racing, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, fleeing and/or attempting to elude.
“Officer attempted to stop two vehicles that were driving in a reckless manner while apparently racing each other on the roadway, officer discontinued the traffic stop after both vehicles fled at high speeds with the intent to elude him,” the report said.
Dumas-Johnson started every game at middle linebacker for the Bulldogs during their run to the national championship last season.
This is at least the fourth incident involving football players and local police since the beginning of last season.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC