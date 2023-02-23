Georgia linebacker arrested on reckless driving, racing charges

The arrest was executed by the Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release by the university Wednesday, the incident took place on January 10 in Athens -- one day after the Bulldogs defeated TCU in the national championship game in Los Angeles.

“We are aware of a report relating to a January 10 incident on College Station Road involving one of our student-athletes,” according to the release. “The alleged conduct does not reflect our program’s values or the high standards we have established. As this is an open matter involving a student, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.”