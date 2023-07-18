Sedrick Van Pran discusses decision to return to Georgia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia is tasked with replacing a lot of talent yet again. But it kept an important cog in its offensive line and locker room when Sedrick Van Pran opted against turning pro, a decision that surprised evaluators.

Van Pran, who has started 30 consecutive games for the Bulldogs, potentially could have been the first center taken in the 2023 NFL draft. Instead, the art and design major returned to school, immediately becoming a crucial resource for whoever is starting at quarterback in the coming season.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

“It was a couple of things, but ultimately the thing that really, really pulled me back was honestly just my love for the guys in the locker room,” Van Pran said Tuesday during SEC media days. “It’s a pleasure to share a locker across from Brock Bowers. It’s a pleasure to share a locker across from Tate Ratledge ... and all those guys. It’s an honor to share that locker room, play football and get through these days and months of hard circumstances.”

Coach Kirby Smart, speaking succinctly on Van Pran’s return: “He wants to be the best at his position, and he loves his school. At the end of the day, this guy loves Georgia.”

Georgia is working two new tackles into the mix after starters Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon left for the NFL. Van Pran’s reliability and communication skills are all the more valuable along the front. The team also has a new offensive coordinator in Mike Bobo and a new quarterback (Carson Beck or Brock Vandagriff) among other changes. Among all these differences, Van Pran provides a known quantity.

He’s also a leader, from addressing the team’s speeding issues to reminding his peers that this is a new season. The past two national championships are in the past. Smart preaches about avoiding complacency, and his message echoes through his veteran players.

“The last two years really don’t matter,” Van Pran said. “Nolan Smith is not lining up when we get into September. Jordan Davis is not lining up. Stetson Bennett will not be taking the snaps. So those previous two years don’t matter to what we are trying to accomplish this year. It’s really just understanding this is a brand new team. The past two years are not here. So in our mind, it’s not really a threepeat. It’s having respect for our opponents and understanding we have a set of tasks and events that we have to figure out how we’re going to overcome these things.”