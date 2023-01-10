ajc logo
Add another Bennett rushing touchdown to the pile

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

After Georgia and TCU combined for 270 yards of offense in the first quarter, I’m guessing no one is bored watching this game?

The Bulldogs started this drive on their 8-yard line after a TCU punt, but got a huge burst in a Bennett-to-tight end Brock Bowers 35-yard gain. Credit to Bennett who, on third-and-10, rolled out of the pocket and scrambled for 12 yards to pick up a first down and keep the drive a live – that’s an example of what makes Bennett so good, his ability to beat you with his legs when he needs to.

Bennett kept it and ran in a touchdown from six yards out completely untouched. That drive is quite a statement from Bennett and this Georgia offense, going 11 plays, 92 yards, in 5:43, eating up some clock.

Bulldogs take a 24-7 lead on TCU. If the Horned Frogs don’t respond on this next drive, this game seems like it’s getting out of hand.

