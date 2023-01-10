Add another Bennett rushing touchdown to the pile

The Bulldogs started this drive on their 8-yard line after a TCU punt, but got a huge burst in a Bennett-to-tight end Brock Bowers 35-yard gain. Credit to Bennett who, on third-and-10, rolled out of the pocket and scrambled for 12 yards to pick up a first down and keep the drive a live – that’s an example of what makes Bennett so good, his ability to beat you with his legs when he needs to.

Bennett kept it and ran in a touchdown from six yards out completely untouched. That drive is quite a statement from Bennett and this Georgia offense, going 11 plays, 92 yards, in 5:43, eating up some clock.