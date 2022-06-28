3 Georgia Bulldogs named first-team preseason All-Americans

Carter also made some significant plays in the title contest. The 6-3, 310-pound standout blocked a Crimson Tide field-goal attempt late in the third quarter. That set up a 67-yard run by James Cook, which led to the Bulldogs’ first touchdown of the game and Georgia’s first lead of the game at 13-9.

Alabama also placed three players on the first team: quarterback Bryce Young, defensive back Eli Ricks and linebacker Will Anderson. Florida had two players represented – including first-year transfer offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence – and South Carolina and Texas A&M each had one player represented.

Just as interesting as the Georgia players on the Walter Camp All-American team were those who did not get first- or second-team mention. Senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith, junior tackle Warren McClendon, sophomore center Sedrick Van Pran, sophomore wideout A.D. Mitchell and sixth-year senior quarterback Stetson Bennett are among the players expected to lead the Bulldogs on and off the field this year.

Georgia opens the season against Oregon in a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

WALTER CAMP ALL-AMERICAN TEAM

First-Team Preseason Offense

WR: Jordan Addison (USC)*, Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State)

TE: Brock Bowers (Georgia)

OL: Peter Skoronski (Northwestern), Andrew Vorhees (USC), O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida), Caleb Chandler (Louisville)

C: Jarrett Patterson (Notre Dame)

QB: Bryce Young (Alabama)#

RB: Bijan Robinson (Texas), TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State)

PK: Jake Moody (Michigan)*

First-Team Preseason Defense

DL: Bryan Bresee (Clemson), Jalen Carter (Georgia), Zion Tupuola-Fetui (Washington), Andre Carter (Army)

LB: Will Anderson (Alabama), Trenton Simpson (Clemson), Noah Sewell (Oregon)

DB: Cam Smith (South Carolina), Eli Ricks (Alabama), Kelee Ringo (Georgia), Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M)

P: Adam Korsak (Rutgers)#

KR: Brian Battie (South Florida)*

Second-Team Preseason Offense

WR: Xavier Worthy (Texas), Kayshon Boutte (LSU)

TE: Michael Mayer (Notre Dame)

OL: John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota), Dawand Jones (Ohio State), Jordan McFadden (Clemson), Zach Frazier (West Virginia)#

C: Olusegun Oluwatimi (Michigan)

QB: Caleb Williams (USC)

RB: Sean Tucker (Syracuse)#, Blake Corum (Michigan)

PK: Noah Ruggles (Ohio State) #

Second-Team Preseason Defense

DL: Calijah Kancey (Pittsburgh), Gervon Dexter (Florida), Jaxon Player (Baylor), Jacob Slade (Michigan State)

LB: Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington), Ivan Pace Jr. (Cincinnati), Carlton Martial (Troy)

DB: Steven Jones (Appalachian State)#, Riley Moss (Iowa), Clark Phillips (Utah), Brandon Joseph (Notre Dame)%

P: Kyle Ostendorp (Arizona)

KR: Charlie Jones (Purdue)

* – 2021 Walter Camp First-Team All-American selection

# – 2021 Walter Camp Second-Team All-American selection

% – 2020 Walter Camp First-Team All-American selection