Even amid success, Georgia’s offensive line looks to improve

“We just had to play to our standard, and I don’t think some of us did that game -- me, in particular,” Ratledge said. “I think there’s a lot of things that we can work on to fix that. Odd fronts -- of course, something we don’t see that much of in practice with our defense being strong, main four down. So, that’s something new, but with that, we could practice. There shouldn’t have been an excuse for it.”

Also of note, Georgia leads the SEC in sacks allowed, giving up just two.

“We always take pride in keeping our quarterback clean throughout the game,” McClendon said. “So, when (we allow sacks), we don’t like it, but we just got to keep going, keep pushing through. Can’t really think about it too much, and we’ll fix it (the following) Monday.”

Even with quarterback Stetson Bennett having the ability to move around and make plays, the Bulldogs’ offensive line remain focused on “keeping him untouched” as if he wasn’t a mobile quarterback. It’s another standard.

“(Offensive line) Coach (Stacy) Searels preaches that sacks and tackles-for-loss will lose us a game,” Ratledge said.

