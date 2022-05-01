Did UGA win the NFL draft, too? Special coverage in the Sunday ePaper

NFL pundits always ask after the draft ends: Who won the draft? It takes years to figure out which NFL team prevailed, but the question has an easy answer this time: The Georgia Bulldogs won the draft.
UGA set draft records for the number of players selected, and the TV pundits couldn’t stop talking about how amazing Georgia’s program is. It was a 3-day praise-fest on national TV for the Dawgs.
Meanwhile, the Falcons continue to draw praise for their savvy selections over 3 days – which include a couple of them Dawgs, breaking a decade-long drought on UGA players getting picked by the Falcons.
In Sunday’s ePaper from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the final installment of the NFL Draft Extra has all that and an assessment of every team’s picking performance.
Sports Insider, the ePaper’s weekly sports magazine published on Sundays, is packed with 51 pages of news and analysis to keep you coming back all week. This week’s bounty includes a look at a small N.Y. town’s claim that it’s the REAL birthplace of basketball.
Plus:
- Atlanta United stumbles in a road match in Montreal
- A boxing match makes history at Madison Square Garden
- Jon Rahm surges to a 2-shot lead at the Mexico Open
- A breakdown of 2 NBA playoff series that start Sunday: Celtics vs. Bucks, and Grizzlies vs. Warriors
- The incredible Sue Bird is preparing for her 19th season in the WNBA
- A look ahead to Saturday’s Kentucky Derby – by looking back at some of the most memorable moments
