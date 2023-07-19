BreakingNews
College football countdown - 38 days: Alabama, Florida up at SEC Media Days

By AJC Sports
48 minutes ago
Follow along daily as we count down to a new season.

It’s Alabama and Florida’s turn to take the stage at the SEC Media Days on Wednesday in Nashville. The event runs through Thursday.

Alabama will be in the first session with coach Nick Saban joined by players JC Latham, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Dallas Turner.

They will be joined in the opening session by Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and players Landon Jackson, KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders.

The afternoon session will feature Florida coach Billy Napier and players Kingsley Eguakun, Jason Marshall Jr. and Ricky Pearsall and Kentucky with coach Mark Stoops and players Eli Cox, Octavious Oxendine and J.J. Weaver.

*The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will have full coverage of the day’s event with four reporters on the scene. Look for the stories, videos and photos by Chip Towers, Ken Sugiura, Gabriel Burns and Sarah K. Spencer on ajc.com and our printed and e-Paper editions.

We’ll bring you the lineup of each day’s events as we go along.

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

