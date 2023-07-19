College football countdown - 38 days: Alabama, Florida up at SEC Media Days

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season.

It’s Alabama and Florida’s turn to take the stage at the SEC Media Days on Wednesday in Nashville. The event runs through Thursday.

Alabama will be in the first session with coach Nick Saban joined by players JC Latham, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Dallas Turner.

They will be joined in the opening session by Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and players Landon Jackson, KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders.

The afternoon session will feature Florida coach Billy Napier and players Kingsley Eguakun, Jason Marshall Jr. and Ricky Pearsall and Kentucky with coach Mark Stoops and players Eli Cox, Octavious Oxendine and J.J. Weaver.

